JW Marriott lifts winner's trophy at Calcutta Hospitality Cup 2021, Hospitality fraternity unites for positivity and bounce back theme

New Delhi [India], March 2 (ANI/PRNewswire): Uplifting the spirit of hospitality and spreading positivity among the fraternity, the International Institute of Hotel Management (IIHM), organised the annual Calcutta Hospitality Cup 2021 (CHC) for hoteliers of the city.
Following an exciting tournament and a day full of fun and frolic, JW Marriot lifted the winner's trophy and Taj Vivanta bagged the Runner-up trophy. In real time-space, a little away from the virtual medium after a long time, everyone from the Calcutta hospitality community was present and delighted to take part in this amazing initiative by IIHM.
For most, it was a tryst with the bat after several years. was delighted to mingle and try to bring back normalcy in their lives at IIHM's Cricket tournament held on February 21, 2021, at the Spring Club. The excitement and vibrancy were palpable as the meagre audience played up some good noise to cheer the teams in the middle. The participating teams included JW Marriott, Taj Bengal, Hyatt Regency, The Park, Altair Boutique Hotel, Taj Vivanta Kolkata, Holiday Inn Airport, Holiday Inn Express, Fairfield by Marriott, The Vedic Village, IBIS Hotel, Taj Sats, The Pride Hotel, The Kenilworth and Indismart Hotel.
The Finals between JW Marriott and Taj Vivanta can be seen at (https://www.facebook.com/iihmhotelschool/videos/1134817610295131)
Calcutta Hospitality Cup was more than just a cricket tournament. It promoted positivity and hope among the hospitality fraternity through IIHM's Bounce Back theme. After the unprecedented slump in IIHM's and Dr Suborno Bose's initiative was welcomed and applauded by the hospitality teams representing prestigious hotels of the city.
"Dr Suborno Bose is the man behind the Calcutta Hospitality Cup and I am extremely happy to be a part of this year's Bounce Back theme," said Pramode Bhandari, General Manager, The Park. "I have never seen a hotel school like this. The Calcutta Hospitality Cup 2021 is a great way of bridging the gap between students and the hospitality fraternity," said Sumeet Suri, the General Manager, JW Marriott, Kolkata.
"We are really proud and excited to organise and be a part of the Calcutta Hospitality Cup 2021. After the miss last year, we are really happy to be able to organise the tournament this year again. Cricket is a real stress buster and a great way to bring together friends and colleagues from the hospitality industry," said Dr Suborno Bose, the Founder Chairman and Chief Mentor of IIHM.
