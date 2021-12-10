Jyotsna Reddy receives National Award for Excellence in the Development of Woman and Children

You would like to read
- Tradeomatic creating global awareness of personal hygiene products
- Miss Divine Beauty 2021: Introduces new award 'Beauty with a Responsibility'
- Beauty brand Milagro Beauty concocts products for a rejuvenated skin
- Rakshabandhan revolves around women empowerment and the beautiful brother-sister bond - Manish Singhal of Dangal TV
- 'LIP(c) Ladies in Power' platform launched by Lady Charlotte to uplift women through empowerment & positive mindset
New Delhi (India), December 10 (ANI/PNN): Renowned businesswoman & philanthropist Jyotsna Reddy, who is known for her contribution to the beauty sector in India, has been awarded the prestigious national award champions of change.
She was the youngest among the luminaries who received the award for their contributions in various fields for exemplary achievements.
With Empowerment as the core mission, twenty foundations have emerged as the change maker. From building a community that spreads fosters positivity and growth to digitizing learning spaces of children, It has become quite the inspiration for women and children who dream to aspire.
According to the official website of Twenty foundations, the acronym of TWENTY stands for a transformative phase of a female through the cycle of life, namely Teens to twenties, Womanhood, Empowerment, Nurture, Traning and Yield power.
Being the head of India's first-ever beauty incubator, Reddy aims to pioneer in the beauty landscape by introducing turnkey solutions for brands to effectively strategize towards market growth. By implementation of latest technologies and understanding the dynamics of beauty science, Cosmetico has pioneered all branches of beauty from formulation to merchandising. As someone who seeks the impact of inspiration, She has invested all her passion in initiatives that inspire, transform, and accelerate people's lives. Her mission to create a destination for every segment of India to have access to beauty and hygiene products truly define her as a champion of change.
Popularly known as the " youngest beauty tycoon of India", (https://www.instagram.com/jyotsnaofficial) Jyotsna Reddy holds an inspirational journey behind creating one of the most promising beauty brands that advocate inclusivity. Her endless quest for perfection in innovations has made her curate the finest brands that speak quality through diversity. It is needless to say Reddy has been a woman of substance with ceaseless creativity and passion.
This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor