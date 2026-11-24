VMPL New Delhi [India], November 24: The 10-day K-Food Universe 2026, a festival celebrating Korean food, music, beauty and culture, ended in New Delhi after bringing together food lovers, K-culture fans, families and young consumers for a full experience of South Korea's culinary and cultural landscape. The festival was organized by Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corporation (aT) and South Korea's Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs and held at Pacific Mall, Tagore Garden from November 13 to 22. The festival aimed at taking Korean cuisine to Indian consumers beyond its growing popularity through films, K-dramas and music and brought together food experiences, retail opportunities, live performances and interactive cultural activities under one roof. It also pointed out the increasing opportunities in the Indian market for Korean food companies looking to expand their footprint abroad.

Food was the main focus of the experience with visitors able to explore Korean street food, live cooking demonstrations and product sampling opportunities. There were demonstrations in the open kitchen by Delhi-based Korean restaurant Kori's and free street-food tastings three times a day. The K-Market had vendors such as SEELA, Khuben, ARIH, K-Friends and Nongshim India, offering visitors the opportunity to explore and buy different Korean food products. Among the key attractions was an interactive Korean ramen preparation experience, which allowed visitors to customise their noodles. Popular Korean favourites, including instant noodles, tteokbokki, seaweed, snacks, sauces and beverages, introduced audiences to the diversity of Korean cuisine. The JUMAK zone, inspired by traditional Korean roadside taverns, further showcased Korean food and beverage experiences, with participation from Delhi-based restaurant GOONG.

Beyond food, the festival featured a K-Pop Cover Dance Championship, K-Food Mask Singer competition, traditional Korean games, Hanbok experiences, Taekwondo demonstrations and K-Beauty activities, including personal colour analysis and Korean-style makeup. Performances and cultural showcases, including appearances by K-Pop girl group DIVA-X, added to the festival's entertainment programme. Commenting on the growing opportunities for Korean food in India, Mr. Kyoung-yong Byun, Managing Director of the Bangkok Office, Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corporation (aT), said, "India is an important strategic market for Korean food products, supported by its population of approximately 1.4 billion, young consumer base, and strong economic growth potential. The growing popularity of Korean culture and the rapid expansion of online retail have increased awareness and consumption of Korean food, creating significant opportunities for further market growth."

Highlighting the changing consumption trends, Mr. Byun added, "We are seeing growing demand for a wide range of Korean food products in India, including instant noodles, tteokbokki, seaweed, sauces, snacks, and beverages. Korean instant noodle exports to India reached USD 20.85 million as of September 2026, representing a 48.2% increase compared to the same period last year." He further stated that adapting products to local tastes, particularly through vegetarian and vegan options, familiar flavor profiles and convenient ready-to-cook formats, would be important for Korean companies entering the Indian market. The festival also highlighted the rising combination of Korean entertainment and food consumption in India. As K-Pop and Korean dramas become popular with younger audiences, the knowledge of the culture is increasingly leading to curiosity about Korean cuisine and food products.

Through programs like K-Food Universe 2026, aT and the South Korean government hope to raise consumer awareness, ease market access and create opportunities for Korean food companies, including small and medium-sized enterprises, to access India's evolving food market. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)