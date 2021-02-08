Kaanbhatt movie won 15 national, international film festival awards

You would like to read
- Film 'Poonam' is screening to great applause after winning 2 more awards
- India's Diorama International Film Festival begins across five continents today
- The 51st International Film Festival of India (IFFI) to highlight autism spectrum disorder (ASD) by premiering Shred's brilliant 'In Our World' non-fiction film on 18th January 2021
- A Million Views, Distribution Offer for All Films at Diorama International Film Festival
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 8 (ANI/BusinessWire India): "Kaanbhatt" a Marathi feature film featuring Marathi actor Bhavya Shinde and Rugved Mule now has the reason to celebrate as the film won 15 plus awards in National and international film festival.
The film won South film and Art's Academy Chile (Best Female Director), Chatrapati Shivaji International Film Festival (Best Writer), Lakecity International Film Festival (Best Female Director), Ayodhya Film Festival (Best Children Film), White Unicorn International Film Festival (Best Children Film), New Jersey Indian and International Film Festival (Best Writer), Druk International Film Festival (Best Children Film), 8th Noida International Film Festival (best Writer), Virgin Springs Cinefest (Best Children Film), Accolade Global Film Competition (Best Children Film) & Port Blair International Film Festival (Best Children Film).
Recently the makers of Kaanbhatt released the Trailer of the film which is getting tremendous response from the audience and critics also appreciate it. The story revolves around small boy Rugved Mule Journey of a young boy about his dream and desire where he who is forced to follow others word but destiny has something else for him. The story depicts the relationship between Ved and Science.
Aparana S Hosing's directorial Kaanbhatt is produced under the banner of Rash productions and also produced by Aparana S Hosing. The film is releasing on 19th February 2021.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor