PNN

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], September 5: The Kairne Capital Trust has announced an investment programme focused on India with an amount of 500 million US dollars, together with a proposed further capital raising programme of 500 million US dollars which would take the total amount planned for the investment platform to 1 billion US dollars.

The scheme, which is based at the GIFT International Financial Services Centre (GIFT IFSC), is expected to look at investment opportunities in a range of sectors such as real estate, renewable energy, healthcare, startups and other areas of the Indian economy that are permitted.

The company says that the investments will be evaluated by way of commercial, financial and legal due diligence before the arrangements and implementation. It also intends to keep an eye on the investments after they have been deployed.