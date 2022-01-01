SPONSORED CONTENT
Kalamandir Jewellers receives 'Excellence in Platinum Jewellery' award at Times 40 Under 40 2021 awards ceremony

January 01, 2022
Kalamandir Jewellers receives 'Excellence in Platinum Jewellery' award at Times 40 Under 40 2021 awards ceremony

Surat (Gujarat) [India], January 1 (ANI/PNN): Kalamandir Jewellers Limited, a leading jewellery showroom chain in south Gujarat, was felicitated with the 'Excellence in Platinum Jewellery' award at the Times 40 Under 40, 2021 awards function organised by Optimal Media Solutions, a division of Times Internet Limited.

Yash Shah of Kalamandir Jewellers Limited received the Excellence in Platinum jewellery award at the hands of Bollywood actor Kunal Kapoor at the felicitation ceremony held at Surat's Le Meridien by Orange Megastructure LLP.

(https://www.kalamandirjewellers.com/) The Kalamandir Jewellers, established in 1998, has become a jewellery brand to reckon with in the entire south Gujarat region. The jewellery chain has its presence in Surat, Kosamba, Vapi and Bharuch. It houses a pure platinum jewellery collection boasting a wide range of exquisitely crafted jewellery for women and men, a bridal collection.

The company has specialization in the products such as gold jewellery, jadtar jewellery, diamond-studded jewellery, precious stone, 916 hallmark jewellery and the unique Indo-Italian range of jewellery featuring the use of rose gold.

The event was graced by guests of honour Surat Police Commissioner Ajay Kumar Tomar and Deepak Mistry, sales head, Audi Surat. The audience comprised leading personalities who gathered at the event to cheer the young achievers from the city.

