Kalarishi Baba Yogendra National Multilingual Theater Festival to be organized by Upstage Art Group in January

New Delhi [India], January 3 (ANI/ATK): Kala Rishi Padmashree Baba Yogendra National Multilingual Theater Festival will be organized by Upstage Art Group, Delhi. It will start on 7 January 2023 in Delhi. Multilingual plays will be presented at the Sangeet Natak Akademi from January 7 to 13 and at the National School of Drama on January 13-14th.

The date of January 7 is special in itself, in fact January 7 is the birth date of Baba Yogendra. He was born in 1924 in the house of Babu Vijay Bahadur Srivastava, a famous lawyer of Uttar Pradesh. As a child, he started going to the branch of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh in the village itself. After this, while studying in Gorakhpur, he came in contact with Sangh's campaigner Nanaji Deshmukh. After receiving the training of the Sangh, he started working smoothly in the role of a pracharak.

Sanskar Bharti was formed in the year 1981 and its responsibility was given to Baba Yogendra. He did grassroots work in the field of art. United artists from different fields related to art, organized events related to art and culture and gave equal encouragement to all artists. Baba Yogendra created a unique mixture of art, culture and patriotism and dedicated his whole life to this work. In view of his contribution in the field of art, in the year 2018, the Government of India decorated him with the Padma Shri.

In a regular discussion with Baba, he expressed his view that "the youth" represent the future of our nation as well as one of the most powerful forces for social progress and change. They help develop many positive skills and abilities, and performing arts can improve a young person's self-confidence and academic performance.

This thought of his gave us the first main objective of this theatrical festival that it is very important to involve youth in it for the advancement of art and culture. In this festival, meetups with eminent directors, folk dance exhibitions and theatre-related workshops have been made available by Upstage for the youth.

There will be an exhibition of plays and folk arts in different languages of the country. This year, including Delhi, various states of the country like Jharkhand, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra etc. have also been included. Drama lovers will get to see plays directed by renowned directors and starring renowned artists in this festival. In spite of our different languages, different dresses and variety of folk songs. Our art and Indian culture bring us together in all our diversity. This is the beauty of art, and this is another important objective of this festival.

Theatre plays Ulgulan (Santhali), Pahatiya (Chhattisgarhi), S.Mauli (Marathi) etc. will be part of this festival which have been directed by Ajay Malkani, Dr Yogendra Choubey, Pramod Pawar respectively. The full schedule of the festival can be found on our Instagram or Facebook page. You can also be a part of an exclusive chat session of "Rang Charcha" with renowned directors. This discussion is especially for the youth associated with the theatrical genre. Admission is free.

This story has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/ATK)