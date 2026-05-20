NewsVoir Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 20: In a defining collaboration, KALKI Fashion partners with celebrated stylist and producer Rhea Kapoor to unveil a limited-edition collection that reimagines occasion wear through a global, contemporary lens. Known for shaping some of the most distinctive fashion narratives across red carpets and modern culture, from styling Alia Bhatt for her Cannes appearances to curating standout looks for the Ambani celebrations, Rhea brings her signature aesthetic, rooted in restraint, fluidity, and individuality, into a collection that moves beyond tradition to create a more instinctive and personal way of dressing. Designed for women who move with ease yet command attention, the KALKI x Rhea Kapoor collection is a considered ode to freedom, individuality and quiet power. Rooted in the balance between ease and elegance, it speaks to a woman who leads with presence, not performance. Each piece is intentionally fluid, breathable and adaptable, allowing for a more personal, intuitive way of dressing.

Sharing her thoughts on the collection, Rhea Kapoor said, "This collaboration was about designing clothes that feel easy, powerful, and versatile, so women can wear them their own way. I've always believed that great style isn't loud, it's intentional, and KALKI truly understood that vision. Together, we created something deeply personal and timeless." The collection unfolds across three distinct series. The Banarasi edit, in gold and ivory, refines heritage through custom weaves from Banaras, paired with restrained zardozi and pearl detailing that feel elevated yet light. The Metallic series, in black, beige and silver, introduces a sharper edge with sculptural cuts and constructed metal patchwork, bold without excess. The Printed series, in pink, green and peach, brings fluidity through soft silhouettes layered with intricate 3D florals that add texture, depth and movement.

Silhouettes span sarees, draped skirts, kaftans, bandhgala jackets and modular separates, designed to move across age groups and geographies. Equally at ease on a younger dresser as on someone with a more intuitive sense of style, the pieces transition seamlessly between Indian and global wardrobes, inviting styling that feels instinctive, not prescribed. "This collection represents a beautiful balance of comfort and couture. Working with Rhea Kapoor allowed us to explore a softer, freer approach to occasion wear, one that celebrates craftsmanship while giving women the confidence to move, lead, and express themselves effortlessly," adds Saurabh Gupta, CEO, KALKI Fashion. Offered through a considered, made-to-order approach, the collection champions intentional dressing, where value lies not just in craftsmanship, but in how each piece is worn, re-worn and made one's own. Available from XS to XXXL, with customisation across colour, fit and embellishment, it delivers a truly tailored experience

The KALKI Fashion x Rhea Kapoor collection will be available at select KALKI stores and online at kalkifashion.com, providing access to styling assistance and bespoke options. About KALKI KALKI- a brand that needs no introduction in the fashion space, is an exuberant balance between ethnic Indian fashion and opulent fusion wear. With glamorous ethnic statements infused with a contemporary aesthetic, KALKI leaves every woman mesmerized with its sumptuous luxury couture. Reviving deeply rooted Indian ence with a trace of universal appeal over the years, Kalki is upstart, innovative, and dynamic. The brand's design and aesthetic draws inspiration from all walks of life - haute couture trends, forecasts from fashion destinations across the globe, and homebound handloom traditions of India.

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