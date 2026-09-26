VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 26: Kalpataru Limited is among the first real estate companies to adopt Model Sub Registration Office (SRO) system developed by Inspector General of Registration (IGR), Government of Maharashtra with VFS Global to make property registration faster, more seamless and more convenient for homebuyers. Kalpataru has utilized services of the Model SRO facility at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai, as part of its efforts to provide homebuyers with a more streamlined and customer-centric property registration experience. Mr. Parag M. Munot, Managing Director, Kalpataru Limited, said: "The Government of Maharashtra's initiative, through the Inspector General of Registration, to facilitate property document registration is a great initiative and a welcome, progressive step. I would like to sincerely thank Hon'ble Shri Devendra Fadnavis, Chief Minister of Maharashtra, and Hon'ble Shri Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Cabinet Minister for Revenue, Government of Maharashtra for this splendid initiative and their vision towards making property registration more seamless and citizen centric."

He further added - "This initiative will make the registration process more seamless, efficient and convenient for homebuyers, offering an added advantage to consumers and benefiting people at large. With its technology-enabled and customer-centric approach, the Model SRO has the potential to transform the way property registrations happen in Maharashtra and marks a significant step towards a more efficient and consumer-friendly real estate ecosystem." The Model SRO is designed to significantly streamline the property registration experience by bringing together technology, professional processes and a customer-centric environment. Subject to complete documentation and fulfilment of all formalities, the registration process can potentially be completed within approximately 30 minutes, with same-day documentation facilitated under the new system.

The initiative by the Government of Maharashtra- IGR aims to transform the existing multi-day registration experience into a more organised and efficient process. The Model SRO currently has a capacity of approximately 30 registrations/tokens per day, helping provide customers with a structured and streamlined Registration journey. A key differentiator is the enhanced customer experience offered at the Model SRO of VFS Global. Customers have access to comfortable, lounge-style waiting and seating areas, along with a professional, hospitality-led environment. Trained professionals and well-organised processes create a more welcoming and exclusive experience for homebuyers during what is traditionally considered a procedural and time-consuming part of the property purchase journey.

For Kalpataru, the adoption of the Model SRO reflects its continued focus on technology-led initiatives and its commitment to making every stage of the homebuying journey more convenient and customer-centric. About Kalpataru Limited: Established in 1988, Kalpataru Limited is one of the largest developers in Mumbai, Maharashtra. Kalpataru Limited focuses on the development of luxury, premium, and aspirational residential, commercial, and retail projects, integrated townships, lifestyle gated communities, and redevelopments. The company has a total of 78 completed projects aggregating to more than 19 million Square Feet (MSF) of Developable Areas and 34 Ongoing & Forthcoming Projects spread over ~46 MSF across Mumbai, Thane, Panvel, Pune and Hyderabad. Kalpataru Limited benefits from the Kalpataru Group's 56 years of legacy, reputation and expertise in Real Estate, Construction and Infrastructure sector, along with end-to-end execution capabilities and innovation. Kalpataru Limited also derives synergies from the Kalpataru Group's expertise and experience in adjacent offerings such as EPC, civil infrastructure construction, and facility management, among others.

For more details, please visit our website at http://www.kalpataru.com/ For further information, please contact: sunil.gate@kalpataru.com | 98230 93000 (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)