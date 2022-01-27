Kamala Ankibai Ghamandiram Gowani Trust felicitates the healthcare workers and police fraternity on occasion of 73rd Republic Day of India

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI/PNN): Kamala Ankibai Ghamandiram Gowani Trust felicitated the different vanguard of the society at an event organized at Kamala Mills, Lower Parel on the occasion of Republic Day.
During the event Nidarshana Gowani, Trustee, felicitated the healthcare workers, traffic police, BMC workers, Security gurads and the policemen for their selfless service for the country and its people. The event also had a display of different forms of Indian culture and heritage. People representing the different cultures of India and heritage were felicitated and encouraged to carry on the legacy.
On occasion, Nidarshana Gowani, Trustee of Kamala Ankibai Ghamandiram Gowani Trust, says, "The global pandemic COVID19 has been a challenging time for everyone. Today, we are safe at our homes due to the many sacrifices done by these healthcare warriors, the entire fraternity of the police force, the BMC workers and the traffic police. As a society, it is our duty to felicitate them and thank them for their selfless, dedicated, timely, courageous and brave efforts to protect us and build for a brighter future. As a nation, we are indebted to them for the support and service given. It gives me immense pleasure to have got the opportunity to spend time with them and bring a smile on their faces. I am deeply touched by their service and support."
In India, the COVID19 pandemic had hit the country very hard and impacted the lives of everyone. The country witnessed different warriors such as the traffic police, healthcare workers, BMC workers, security guards and the police working selflessly to protect the citizens of the country and make a difference.
