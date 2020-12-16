KARAM Industries announces its foray into Healthcare Range in response to COVID-19

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI/PRNewswire): In its commitment to fight the spread of COVID-19 by supporting the healthcare workers and consumers in India and worldwide, KARAM - India's leading Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) manufacturing company - has announced its expansion in the consumer healthcare segment today with the launch of its KARAM Plus range.
With the launch, the company is expanding its medical, healthcare PPE product portfolio and expanding healthcare range in response to the number of cases getting reported.
The latest product range under KARAM Healthcare include RF 101 - RFH 101 K-Air N 95 Disposable Face Masks, with an aim to serve its customers in the healthcare sector to offer quality, comfort and affordability. Developed with certified U.S. National Institute and Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) standards, the K-Air range has been designed to offer maximum protection to healthcare workers and consumers at large with comfort for prolonged usage.
Entire range will be available for purchase across India along with one of the largest e-commerce platform - Amazon.in.
"As the COVID-19 pandemic accelerates, it is of utmost importance to safeguard medical fraternity and our consumers given that our fight against the pandemic is here to stay for a while. At KARAM, our mission is to protect all individuals by enabling them to take all precautionary measures to ensure their safety. We strive to deliver solutions to the current problems and deliver quality products. The launch of KARAM Healthcare range is yet another step and our humble effort in making India's healthcare ecosystem Aatmanirbhar (self-reliant)," said Hemant Sapra (President, Global Marketing) at KARAM Industries, announcing the new product range.
The company has taken several initiatives to provide support to the frontline workers through safety products amid the ongoing situation. Earlier this year, the company was given Government's sanction to manufacture protective goggles for doctors and the police workforce across the country and also started manufacturing medical face shields in order to fight the global pandemic.
KARAM also initiated a safety awareness drive to highlight the threats being faced by healthcare workers every day.
