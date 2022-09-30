Karnataka kickstarts Europe Roadshows for Global Investors Meet from London

The Karnataka state delegation visited Dynamatics Technologies facility center and met Udayant Malhoutra, CEO and MD and James Tucker, COO during the GlM 2022 roadshow in London

London [UK], September 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): The government of the southern Indian state of Karnataka, home to Bengaluru - India's Silicon Valley - is offering European investors a host of incentives in roadshows meant to attract large companies to come "Build in India".

A delegation led by Karnataka Industries Minister will meet a host of potential investors in the United Kingdom, France, and Germany to invite them to the Global Investors Meet (GIM) to be held in Bengaluru - home to branches of more than 400 of the Fortune 500 companies - on November 2-4.

GIM 2022 is a flagship investor event for the state of Karnataka. The purpose of the event is to showcase the robust industrial-friendly ecosystem of Karnataka, attract investments from global players, and spread industrialization across the state.

Kicking off the Europe roadshows for GIM 2022 in London yesterday, Dr Murugesh R Nirani, Minister of Large & Medium Industries, Government of Karnataka, who is leading the delegation, said, "The State of Karnataka offers an excellent industrial ecosystem, world-class infrastructure, and industrial-friendly policies. The delegation is here to invite potential investors to the forthcoming Global Investors Meet scheduled in November (2nd to 4th) in Bengaluru."

"We aim to showcase Karnataka as the go-to destination for investment. With the key themes of resilience, innovation, sustainability, and equity, we are committed to setting Karnataka's development agenda in line with global best practices and showcasing our strong ability to 'Build for the World'," he added.

Dr E.V. Ramana Reddy, Additional Chief Secretary to Government of Karnataka, Commerce and Industries, who is part of the State delegation said, "Karnataka State is the preferred destination for investments in the manufacturing and sustainability sectors. Through meetings with top companies in the UK and other European markets, we are looking for collaboration opportunities and to engage with global businesses and thought leaders across sectors. We expect investments in aerospace, defence, pharma, life sciences, auto, EV, and related sectors."

Along with Dr Murugesh R Nirani and Dr E. V. Ramana Reddy, the delegation also includes Gunjan Krishna, Commissioner for Industrial Development and Director, Department of Industries & Commerce, Government of Karnataka besides other senior government officials from the state of Karnataka.

During the week-long roadshow, the delegation will be meeting the representatives of UKIBC, Field International. Rolls Royce, Incora, Eaton, Hinduja, Schneider Electric, Dassault Systems, Saint Gobain, Infra Week India, Thales, Thyssenkrupp, Henkel, Bayer, and Mittlestand, wherein the minister will be showcasing the industry-friendly policies of the state and present Karnataka as an ideal investment destination for the European companies.

The delegation will also meet Mona Neubaur, Deputy Prime Minister of the State of North Rhine-Westphalia at Dusseldorf, Germany.

Karnataka - A land of opportunities for European companies to invest

Key Offerings that make Karnataka the most attractive investment destination in India

Investor-friendly policies with multiple financial incentives to create favorable cost economics

Readily available industrial eco-system including a land bank of 50,000 acres that has been earmarked for industrial development.

Highly skilled & trained labor workforce, along with a robust skill infrastructure and subsidies

Well connected to demand centers and gateways with an efficient logistics network

Revamped processes to facilitate Ease of Doing Business

Industrial ecosystem well supported by World Class Social Infrastructure

Invest Karnataka 2022 - Global Investors Meet

The Global Investors Meet 2022 is a platform to join industry leaders, innovators, and policymakers from all over the globe to explore new growth possibilities.

Around 5000+ global delegates are expected to attend the Meet. The GIM with contemporary themes will be an opportunity to connect, collaborate and network with global leaders, experience the best of innovation and technology and immerse in the rich culture and heritage of Karnataka.

The Meet will host plenary sessions, tech-driven special sessions, B2G meetings, local food experiences, cultural shows, networking, and much more.

For more information, please visit - (https://www.investkarnataka.co.in).

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)