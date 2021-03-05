Karnataka Para Swimming Association to host 20th National Para Swimming Championship from March 20 to 22

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 5 (ANI/NewsVoir): The 20th edition of the National Para Swimming Championship will be held from March 20th to 22nd in Bangalore.

The national-level championship will be hosted by Karnataka Para Swimming Association under the auspice of the Paralympic Committee of India.

With Karnataka swimmers dominating the field of swimming in the National and International level competitions year after year, it's a privilege to host the national-level championship in the state. Over 400 men, women, girls, and boys from across the nation will be participating in the championship which makes it even more necessary to have the right infrastructure to support such a championship of high calibre.

In line with this, Zee Swim Academy; the location partner for the Para Swimming Championship and the Karnataka Para Swimming Association are looking to raise a sum of Rs 16,00,000 through sponsorship. A meet of this magnitude requires all sports-loving institutions and well-wishers to come forward to show the support.

Hence to meet the demands of the meet, Karnataka Para Swimming Association and Zee Swim Academy appeal to all those sports-loving enthusiasts, corporates, and all the stakeholders in the country to sponsor this deserving cause to make this National Level Championship a great success.

Karnataka also hosts training for top Indian para swimmers with the best quality of swim coaches & training facilities. This championship will also be a selection event for the forthcoming International championships later in the year.

"This meet is to motivate all our para Swimmers from various states across the country to take part in the XX National Championship to understand where they stand as almost all the para swimmers are currently lacking practice due to the closure of the pools amidst the pandemic. From this championship, The Para Swimming Federation of India will select outstanding swimmers and run a National Coaching Camp for the forthcoming Paralympics, Asian Para games, and other international championships in June-July this year along with the help of the Paralympic Committee of India," said S R Sindia, Secretary of Karnataka Para Swimming Association, speaking on this cause.

The championship shall abide by all the rules, regulations, and protocols stated by the Paralympic Committee of India. For more details on the sponsorship, please reach out to S R Sindia, Secretary of Karnataka Para Swimming Association who can be reached at zeeswimacademy@gmail.com and +91 98801 35178, +91 98453 41619.

