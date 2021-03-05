Karnataka Para Swimming Association to host 20th National Para Swimming Championship from March 20 to 22

You would like to read
- Oakridge Students' Design Works Receive Accolades at Design Championship 2020
- Innovative antiviral & smart temperature clothing launched by Nyokas at Aero India 2021
- Board of Zee Media Corporation approves NCD issue up to Rs 250 cr
- Zee Entertainment to transfer digital publishing business to Rapidcube
- SRAM & MRAM launches Walletz4u to help fight the pandemic
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 5 (ANI/NewsVoir): The 20th edition of the National Para Swimming Championship will be held from March 20th to 22nd in Bangalore.
The national-level championship will be hosted by Karnataka Para Swimming Association under the auspice of the Paralympic Committee of India.
With Karnataka swimmers dominating the field of swimming in the National and International level competitions year after year, it's a privilege to host the national-level championship in the state. Over 400 men, women, girls, and boys from across the nation will be participating in the championship which makes it even more necessary to have the right infrastructure to support such a championship of high calibre.
In line with this, Zee Swim Academy; the location partner for the Para Swimming Championship and the Karnataka Para Swimming Association are looking to raise a sum of Rs 16,00,000 through sponsorship. A meet of this magnitude requires all sports-loving institutions and well-wishers to come forward to show the support.
Hence to meet the demands of the meet, Karnataka Para Swimming Association and Zee Swim Academy appeal to all those sports-loving enthusiasts, corporates, and all the stakeholders in the country to sponsor this deserving cause to make this National Level Championship a great success.
Karnataka also hosts training for top Indian para swimmers with the best quality of swim coaches & training facilities. This championship will also be a selection event for the forthcoming International championships later in the year.
"This meet is to motivate all our para Swimmers from various states across the country to take part in the XX National Championship to understand where they stand as almost all the para swimmers are currently lacking practice due to the closure of the pools amidst the pandemic. From this championship, The Para Swimming Federation of India will select outstanding swimmers and run a National Coaching Camp for the forthcoming Paralympics, Asian Para games, and other international championships in June-July this year along with the help of the Paralympic Committee of India," said S R Sindia, Secretary of Karnataka Para Swimming Association, speaking on this cause.
The championship shall abide by all the rules, regulations, and protocols stated by the Paralympic Committee of India. For more details on the sponsorship, please reach out to S R Sindia, Secretary of Karnataka Para Swimming Association who can be reached at zeeswimacademy@gmail.com and +91 98801 35178, +91 98453 41619.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor