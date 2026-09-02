NewsVoir Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 2: Karnataka Health Minister Sri U.T. Khader has unveiled an ambitious vision to position Karnataka as a global destination for health, immunity and holistic wellbeing, at the Global Wellbeing Confluence (GWC) - 2026 Leaders Talk, conducted in association with AYUSH TV, India's dedicated health channel. In a powerful interaction with Harish R., Chairman, GWC - 2026, the Minister highlighted the importance of creating greater public awareness about what people eat, where they eat and how food and lifestyle influence long-term health. His recent enforcement initiatives covering five-star hotels, leading clubs, hospitals, bakeries, sweet outlets and pharmaceutical establishments have reinforced the need for stronger public vigilance and responsible health practices.

A major highlight of the event was the announcement of a Women as Wellbeing Ambassadors initiative under GWC - 2026, aimed at empowering women to become champions of healthy families, communities and lifestyles. The Minister also inaugurated "AYUSH Life Immunity Prasadam - One Meal a Day," promoting the use of seasonal vegetables, fruits and natural foods as part of an immunity-focused lifestyle. He further released 10 powerful principles for an immunity-enriched lifestyle, providing a simple roadmap for healthier living. GWC - 2026: A Global Platform for Integrated Wellbeing The previous edition of the Global Wellbeing Confluence, held in April 2025, created significant momentum, bringing together nearly 5,000 AYUSH doctors and around 45,000 visitors.

The 2026 edition is scheduled for October 23-26, 2026, at Palace Grounds, Bengaluru, with expectations of participation from more than 15,000 AYUSH and modern medicine doctors, along with healthcare professionals, wellness experts, institutions and the public. The AYUSH Federation of India is the official partner, with associate partnerships from organisations including the Akhila Karnataka Rajya Sarkari Mahila Noukarara Sangha, Karnataka Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Manufacturers Association, and Indian Naturopathy & Yoga Graduates Medical Association, among others. The GWC - 2026 launch event was attended by Mr. Hari Krishna M., Managing Director, AYUSH TV; Sri A. Jayasimha, Chairman, Karnataka State Brahmin Development Board; and Mr. Pavan Ramesh of AYUSH TV, along with distinguished representatives from the healthcare and wellbeing sectors.

Global Wellbeing Confluence - 2026 aims to bring AYUSH, modern medicine, nutrition, naturopathy, yoga and preventive healthcare onto one powerful platform creating a movement that can make Karnataka a model for healthy and sustainable living for India and the world. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)