Karnataka Traders Chamber of Commerce announces Karnataka Business Awards 2021

November 03, 2021 16:00 IST | ANI Press Release
Karnataka Business Awards to be held on 18th and 19th December

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 3 (ANI/SRV): Karnataka Business Awards (KBA), the premier business award ceremony will be held on December 18th and 19th 2021 at the Manpho Convention Centre in Bengaluru.

The set of prestigious awards is designed to improve productivity and quality by recognizing and awarding companies, entrepreneurs and service providers for their outstanding performance and achievements in their respective fields. It aims to promote business excellence by providing a framework or criteria for assessment.

To encourage such innovative efforts and promote this spirit in the larger interest of qualitative development, Abdul Musaddiq President said, "The Karnataka Traders Chamber of Commerce [KTCC] recognizes these entrepreneurs for their outstanding performance and by conferring awards to motivate and encourage them."

The awards ceremony will be highlighting the innovation of new ideas and their execution towards the different sector's growth that contributes to the economy, employment, culture, the quality of hospitality, and the prosperity of Karnataka state.

This is the opportunity that can bring together government, hotels, restaurants, tour operators, and other sectors where all can share and celebrate the business and brands that work towards positioning Karnataka as the top state in building the Indian economy.

The overall aim of these awards is to recognize and celebrate the success of individuals and organizations within the Karnataka state and are registered with Micro, Small & Medium businesses [MSMEs].

The awards provide participants with complete transparency during the judging process and only emphasise merit-based awards.

Further, as the number of participants grows year on year, it also paves the way for a highly resourceful business community to be built comprising business professionals from diverse industries. Additionally, the Karnataka Business Awards provide an opportunity for participants to attain branding and exposure in multiple pre and post-events.

For more details, visit - (https://www.karnatakabusinessawards.com)

