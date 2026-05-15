NewsVoir Trichy (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 15: Kauvery Heart City has achieved a major milestone by successfully performing the Delta region's first renal denervation therapy, an advanced minimally invasive procedure to treat resistant hypertension, a condition in which blood pressure remains persistently high despite the use of multiple medications at optimal doses. Notably, only about 100 patients across the country have undergone this advanced therapy so far. The patient, a 55-year-old woman with hypertension, diabetes, and obstructive sleep apnea, a condition in which breathing repeatedly stops and starts during sleep due to upper airway blockage, had been fully compliant with her prescribed treatment. Despite this, her blood pressure remained dangerously uncontrolled, leading to repeated hospital admissions.

Following a detailed evaluation, she underwent renal denervation therapy. The procedure works by delivering radiofrequency (RF) energy through a catheter inserted into the renal arteries, which supply blood to the kidneys. This energy selectively disrupts the overactive nerves lining these arteries, thereby reducing the signals that contribute to high blood pressure. As a result, blood pressure can be brought under better control over time. The intervention was carried out successfully by Dr. T. Joseph, a leading Interventional Cardiologist & Electrophysiologist, along with his team at Kauvery Heart City, Trichy. The patient is currently doing well, and her blood pressure has shown significant improvement following the procedure.

In his comments, Dr. Joseph said, "We are happy to have introduced renal denervation to the Delta region. Renal denervation represents a significant advancement in the management of difficult-to-treat hypertension and marks an important step forward in expanding access to cutting-edge cardiovascular care in the delta region." He added that resistant hypertension can occur due to multiple factors, including overactivity of the sympathetic nervous system, hormonal imbalances, kidney-related mechanisms, and associated conditions such as diabetes and sleep apnea. In such cases, conventional medications alone may not be sufficient to control blood pressure. If left uncontrolled, resistant hypertension can lead to serious and life-threatening complications such as stroke, heart attack, heart failure, kidney damage, and vision loss. In this case, timely intervention was critical to prevent further deterioration and repeated medical emergencies.

Dr. T. Senthil Kumar, a reputed senior cardio-thoracic surgeon, and Executive Director of Kauvery Heart City, added, "This novel therapy has already benefitted close to 100 patients across the country, and we are proud to introduce it in Trichy for the first time. Kauvery Heart City has always been at the forefront of bringing advanced medical technologies to the region, and this achievement reflects our continued commitment to delivering world-class care." (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)