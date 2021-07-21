Kauvery Hospital Chennai successfully treats 59-year-old man for Aneurysm, Seizures and Thrombus

You would like to read
- Dr Latha Rajendran - the foster daughter of Dr MGR and her son Dr Kumar Rajendran handed over Rs 10 lakhs to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin for TN CM's Public Relief Fund
- Liver Diseases and Transplantation Centre launched by Kauvery Group of Hospitals - Three women donate Liver for their loved ones, giving a second lease of life
- 27-year-old man gets new lease of life at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital
- Tamil Nadu's first SARS-CoV-2 antibody cocktail treatment for COVID-19 begins at Kauvery Hospital
- Kauvery Hospitals adopt artificial intelligence for better detection and management of COVID-19
Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): Kauvery Hospital Chennai, a unit of Kauvery Hospitals, a leading healthcare chain in Tamil Nadu, successfully treated a 59-year-old man for multiple neurological disorders - Aneurysm, Seizures and Thrombus.
The patient had presented with difficulty in speech, along with a pulling sensation in the right hand, and tongue which was folding inwards. The abnormal sensations were diagnosed to be part of a seizure, later clinically confirmed with EEG.
Speaking on the case, Dr. Bhuvaneshwari Rajendran, Consultant Neurology and Neurophysiology, Kauvery Hospital Chennai, says, "The patient was initially diagnosed for seizures and underwent an MRI scan, when we identified an aneurysm in the brain. This was a cerebral aneurysm (a bulging or weakening in the walls of main blood vessel) that measured more than 5 mm in size. We also identified a thrombus (clot in the vessel) in a major artery feeding the left brain. Hence we had to take a multi-pronged approach in treating the patient."
The patient was treated with a minimally invasive coiling procedure, a method where a coil is inserted to the aneurysm, to block the blood flow into the area, thus avoiding rupturing of the aneurysm.
"Generally, this minimally invasive procedure is done with a catheter and the coil is filled into the aneurysm sac, to prevent blood flow. In this case, the patient had a thrombus in one of the blood vessels too. We had to treat that with blood thinners, after the patient was deemed fit for blood thinners, post endovascular coiling procedure," explains Dr. Bhuvaneshwari.
The patient was carefully monitored for any new neurological deficits. He was alright and thus discharged on the fourth day without any complications. He was able to speak and move his hands with ease.
Brain aneurysms are more common in adults, and in most cases they remain undiagnosed. The problem occurs when the aneurysm ruptures or begins to leak which leads to symptoms like severe headache, drooping of eyelids, difficulty in mobility, seizures, stiffness in neck, numbness on one side of face etc. Sometimes aneurysmal bleeds can be catastrophic for the patient and large bleeds have high mortality rate.
The prevalence of an aneurysm in general population is around 2%. The vast majority of these aneurysms are small (measuring less than 10 mm) and have an annual risk of rupture of approximately 0.7%. "Many risk factors contribute to this condition such as age, diabetes, Hypertension, lifestyle habits such as smoking, elasticity of vessel wall etc. If the patient is a younger person then there could be a strong family history and we screen family members to confirm the same. In this case, the patient was an active smoker and had hypertension," she adds.
This case highlights the need to have a multi-dimensional approach to patients who present with multiple problems at the same time. It gives us utmost satisfaction to think that we could achieve this level of success during the height of the COVID pandemic and lockdown.
Speaking on the same, Dr. Aravindan Selvaraj, Co-founder and Executive Director Kauvery Hospital Chennai says, "Treating aneurysms require a team of well qualified neurosurgeons, interventional radiologist and well equipped infrastructure for diagnosis and dedicated post-operative care. Since the brain is a very delicate organ, it needs utmost attention and care during the procedure. Our Centre of excellence for Neurology offers best-in-class treatment options for people with any neurological complication and the Neuro Intensive care unit with state-of-the-art facilities, provides utmost care and rehabilitation for patients. I congratulate Dr. Bhuvaneshwari and team for the timely diagnosis and treatment given to the patient, helping him get out of danger."
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor