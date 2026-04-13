NewsVoir Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 13: Reinforcing its commitment to continuous medical education and clinical excellence, Kauvery Hospital successfully conducted the 4th edition of Kauvery ECG Masterclass 2026, bringing together over 400 medical professionals for a focused academic workshop on ECG interpretation. The programme aimed to enhance clinicians' and medical trainees' ability to accurately interpret ECGs--an essential skill in the early diagnosis and management of heart attacks, rhythm disorders, and other cardiac emergencies. The workshop saw active participation from cardiologists, physicians, intensivists, postgraduate and medical students, and allied healthcare professionals, who benefited from expert-led sessions, case-based discussions, and real-time ECG analysis.

A key highlight of this year's edition was the launch of "Handbook on ECGs - Volume 2", authored by Dr. Deep Chand Raja and Dr Ushnish Adhikari . The handbook was formally unveiled by eminent cardiologist Dr. N. Sivakadaksham. Developed as a concise yet comprehensive clinical guide, the publication serves as a valuable reference tool for medical professionals, offering structured insights into ECG interpretation and its clinical applications. Speaking at the event, Dr. Deep Chandh Raja, Director, Department of Cardiac Electrophysiology, Kauvery Hospital, said, "ECG interpretation is a critical clinical skill that requires continuous learning and practical exposure. Kauvery ECG Masterclass was created as a focused academic platform to help medical professionals strengthen their understanding and confidence in interpreting ECGs accurately. The launch of Handbook on ECG - Volume 2 further supports this effort by serving as a practical reference for everyday clinical use. This is the 4th edition of the masterclass and we have seen overwhelming interest from the students and medical professionals every year.".

Commenting on the initiative, Dr. Aravindan Selvaraj, Co-Founder and Executive Director, Kauvery Hospitals Group, said that programmes such as Kauvery ECG Masterclass play an important role in promoting continuous medical learning and skill enhancement. He expressed encouragement over the strong participation this year and said the programme had added significant value to the clinical understanding of the participants. He further noted that such academic platforms contribute meaningfully to better patient care. The successful completion of this event reflects Kauvery Hospital's continued focus on medical education, academic collaboration, and clinical excellence, while nurturing the next generation of healthcare professionals through meaningful knowledge sharing initiatives.

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