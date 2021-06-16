Kauvery Hospital successfully performs liver transplant on 25-year-old woman with a rare liver tumor

You would like to read
- Liver Diseases and Transplantation Centre launched by Kauvery Group of Hospitals - Three women donate Liver for their loved ones, giving a second lease of life
- 27-year-old man gets new lease of life at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital
- Tamil Nadu's first SARS-CoV-2 antibody cocktail treatment for COVID-19 begins at Kauvery Hospital
- Kauvery Hospitals adopt artificial intelligence for better detection and management of COVID-19
- Kauvery Hospital successfully removes a rare tumor from a major blood vessel closely associated with the liver
Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): Kauvery Hospitals, one of the leading healthcare chains in Tamil Nadu, successfully treated a 25-year-old woman with a rare liver tumor at Kauvery Hospital, Chennai.
The team performed a successful living donor liver transplant and she was discharged after a short hospital stay and good recovery.
Hepatic Epithelioid Hemangioendothelioma( HEHE), is a rare tumor that occurs in the soft tissues or blood vessels in the lung, liver or bone. Such tumors require timely diagnosis and treatment. Elaborating on such a tumor that arose in the liver of this young woman, Dr. K Elankumaran, Head of Liver Diseases Transplantation & Hepatobiliary Surgery said, "The 25-year-old patient from Coimbatore, presented with symptoms of upper abdominal pain and significant loss of weight. Upon abdominal scan and investigations, we found the presence of an unusual kind of liver cancer (HEHE). We recommended a liver transplantation to be done, in order to replace the cancerous organ with a healthier one."
The patient's uncle came forward to donate a portion of his liver. "After assessing both the patient and donor we went ahead with the transplantation procedure. We transplanted the right lobe of the liver from the donor to the patient. She had a quick and uncomplicated recovery and was discharged from the hospital in a week," he added.
HEHE is rare, and is often poorly diagnosed due to its heterogeneous nature. "The cancer can arise in any soft tissues surrounding the organs of lung, liver or bones and can metastasize to other parts. Its prevalence is one in one lakh population, and requires accurate and timely diagnosis. A well-equipped team of hepatologists, transplant surgeons and anesthetists, and equipped with excellent facilities for offering the best post-operative care, are required for the successful management of such a patient," adds Dr. Elankumaran.
The symptoms of HEHE in liver generally are abdominal pain and unusual loss of weight loss but some could be asymptomatic. "The cancer, which occurs more often among young adults, is mostly undiagnosed early as it could be asymptomatic. The doctors or patient usually come across this condition only upon examination during an MRI scan/CT scan for some other purpose. The cause of occurrence is still unknown and is not hereditary," says Dr. Elankumaran.
Speaking about the successful treatment Dr. Aravindan Selvaraj, Co-founder and Executive Director Kauvery Hospital Chennai says, "Cancers occur over a very wide spectrum - which refers to a range of manifestations and severities of illness associated with the disease. There have been many rare types researched and diagnosed over the years. A team which is on par with global standards in diagnosis, treatment and research, with well-equipped infrastructure, helps in treating such rare type of cancers. I congratulate Dr. K. Elankumaran and team for consistently and successfully treating such patients whose condition would not have been otherwise diagnosed in time."
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor