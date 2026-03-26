NewsVoir Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 26: Early treatment at a Level I Trauma Care Centre during the Golden Hour can significantly improve survival and reduce disability in patients with severe head injuries. Marking World Head Injury Awareness Day (March 20), the Kauvery Group of Hospitals emphasised the critical importance of rapid access to Level I Trauma Care Centres for patients suffering from severe head injuries and other life-threatening trauma. Head injury refers to trauma affecting the scalp, skull or brain, most commonly caused by road traffic accidents, falls, sports injuries or assaults. Globally, more than 50 million people sustain head injuries each year, while in India the estimated incidence is around 1.5 million annually, with nearly 60% resulting from road traffic accidents.

Trauma care facilities are categorised into four levels depending on the expertise and infrastructure available. Level I Trauma Care Centres represent the highest level of emergency care, equipped to manage the most complex and severe injuries. Addressing the media, Dr Krish Sridhar, Group Mentor - Neurosciences and Director, Institute of Brain & Spine, Kauvery Hospital, Radial Road, said that timely and specialised trauma care plays a decisive role in saving lives. "Head injury is one of the most serious consequences of trauma, particularly in road traffic accidents. The outcome for the patient depends greatly on how quickly they reach a Level I Trauma Care Centre where specialised teams and advanced facilities are available round-the-clock. Early access to such centres during the golden hour can significantly improve survival and neurological recovery," he noted.

In his comments, Dr Ranganathan Jothi, Chief - Brain & Spine Surgeon and Director of Neurosciences, Kauvery Hospital Vadapalani, said, "Many serious head injuries require urgent neurosurgical intervention. In patients with traumatic brain injury, conditions such as intracranial bleeding or brain swelling can deteriorate rapidly if not treated promptly. Immediate access to neurosurgical expertise, advanced imaging and intensive care - all available in a Level I Trauma Care Centre - can make the difference between life and death or between full recovery and longterm disability." Dr Aravindan Selvaraj, Co-founder and Executive Director, Kauvery Group of Hospitals, commented, "World Head Injury Awareness Day is an important reminder of the growing burden of trauma in our society. Strengthening trauma systems and ensuring that patients are transported quickly to advanced trauma centres is critical. Across the Kauvery network, our trauma teams are equipped to provide comprehensive emergency care so that patients receive timely treatment during the most critical moments."

Kauvery Hospitals manages hundreds of trauma and head injury cases every year, particularly across its advanced facilities in Chennai, including Alwarpet, Radial Road and Vadapalani, where specialised neurosurgical and trauma teams function round-the-clock. Across the Kauvery network, Level I Trauma Care Centres are equipped with: 24x7 availability of neurosurgeons, trauma surgeons, emergency physicians and critical care specialists; advanced imaging facilities, including CT and MRI; dedicated trauma resuscitation teams; immediate access to operating theatres for emergency surgery; specialised neuro-critical care and intensive care units, and multidisciplinary teams capable of managing complex polytrauma cases. To further support emergency response, Kauvery Hospital has strengthened its advanced ambulance network and introduced an SOS feature in the Kauvery Kare mobile application, enabling users to quickly request emergency assistance and ambulance transport to the nearest trauma care facility. Through continued awareness initiatives and advanced trauma care systems, Kauvery aims to improve survival and reduce long-term disability among patients with severe head injuries.

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