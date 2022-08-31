Kaveesha Verma and Sushama win in Premium Beauty Pageant Glam Guidance Miss/Mrs India Universe 2022 in their categories

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], August 31 (ANI/PNN): Kaveesha Verma from Haridwar in Uttarakhand was declared the winner of the premium beauty pageant Glam Guidance Miss India Universe 2022, getting the better of participants from several other states.

Sushama, a contestant from Delhi, was declared the winner of Glam Guidance Mrs India Universe 2022 at the pageant organised at The Bristol Gurgaon. Contestants from across the country took part in the pageant and showcased their talent before the judges and the audience.

"All the finalists underwent training by Glam Guidance for three days. They were trained in finer aspects of catwalk, grooming, choreography, image consulting, anxiety management, physical fitness, etc. There was little to separate the finalists, but ultimately there can only be one winner. We take this opportunity to congratulate the winners of the Glam Guidance Miss/Mrs India Universe 2022. We are confident that their careers in the world of beauty and glamour will truly take off with such a wonderful performance," said Glam Guidance Founder Girish Kumar.

Glam Guidance Miss/Mrs India Universe 2022 is a national competition that tests contestants as per international standards. Besides Girish Kumar, the jury comprised Major General Vikram Dev Dogra, celebrity guest Dr Chinu Kwatra, Mrs India 2020 winner Dr Neha Singh, and famous fashion designer Anu Shivdasani.

Harshikha Rawat from Mumbai was the first runner-up in the Glam Guidance Miss India Universe 2022 competition, while Pranjali Govindrao Pendam from Wardha, Maharashtra, was the second runner-up.

Prabhjot Kaur from Firozpur, Punjab, was the first runner-up in the Glam Guidance Mrs India Universe 2022 category, and Ankita Parihar from Agra was the second runner-up.

The participants were also bestowed other awards at the beauty pageant. In the Miss category, Vaishnavi from Agra was awarded the crown for Best Performance. Neelam Manjhi from Ahmednagar, Maharashtra was named Miss Congeniality, Harshita Rai from Mau in UP Miss Vivacious, Ramza Khan from Uttarakhand Most Stylish, Shivani Naharwal from Gurugram, Haryana Miss Fashion Icon, and Kusum from Panipat Miss Body Beautiful.

In the Mrs category, Abha Sharma from Bangalore was named Mrs Fashion Icon, Harshita Patnekar from Goa Mrs Vivacious, Priyanka Singh from Bokaro Steel city Mrs Congeniality, Dipiya Jain from Indore Mrs Body Beautiful, Harmeet Kaur from New Delhi Mrs Most Stylish, and Nivida Goel from Delhi Mrs Best Performance.

The UK International Beauty School was the makeover partner for the beauty pageant, organised by Glam Guidance in association with The Perfect Hub, Delhi, helmed by Mohit Bansal. Brand Mitti by Sreeja Chaudhary provided handmade jewellery to all finalists.

The Peper Studio by noted fashion designer Anu Shivdasani rocked the show when finalists walked the ramp in her ethnic wear designs. Emcee Moon from Bangalore and Bhavna Singh from Uttar Pradesh did the free flow anchoring in the show.

Celebrity fashion designer Sonu Malaliya's amazing western outfits shone during the show. The choreography training was provided by PS Geet, the owner of Groom and Glam.

Major General Vikram Dev Dogra groomed the finalists and enhanced their confidence by sharing tips to manage anxiety.

The winners and subtitle winners were crowned by Major General Vikram Dev Dogra and celebrity guest Dr. Chinu Kwatra.

Celebrity Photographers Parth Bhatia, Gurpreet Singh and Mudit Sachdeva were present for photography and videography. A well-known yoga practitioner and makeup artist, Monika Handa, provided yoga and physical fitness training along with makeup training to the contestants. Aditi Gupta had a crucial role in grooming the finalists.

