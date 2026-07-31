VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 31: Kayhan Entertainment, an integrated IP-led ecosystem with a strategic focus on IP ownership and creative exports, has launched Shivlok Ke Kundakka Mandakka, its latest original animated mythology series. The series has debuted with its first four episodes, while the remaining episodes will be released in phases. Set in the mystical world of Shivlok, the series follows mischievous Asura twins Kundakka and Mandakka as they embark on extraordinary adventures that blend humour, action, mythology, and life lessons. The launch further strengthens Kayhan's vision of building original entertainment franchises from India for audiences across the world. Unlike traditional mythology adaptations, Shivlok Ke Kundakka Mandakka introduces children to Indian mythology through original characters, engaging storytelling, and immersive world-building. The series transforms legendary Asuras, mythical creatures, and ancient lore into entertaining adventures that encourage curiosity, teamwork, courage, and emotional growth, making mythology an accessible learning experience rather than a classroom lesson.

Founded by Arushi Govil and Dalbir Singh, Kayhan Entertainment is built on a creative partnership where life and storytelling come together. Partners in life and partners in creation, the creator-director duo has dedicated itself to building original Indian intellectual property that can resonate with audiences across the world. Their shared vision led them to see extraordinary potential in Kundakka and Mandakka, two lesser-known characters from acclaimed author Anand Neelakantan's work, at a time when few imagined they could become the heart of a children's entertainment franchise. Believing that every great universe begins with compelling characters, they reimagined the mischievous Asura twins into a vibrant world of adventure, humour, and mythology. Their complementary strengths in storytelling, direction, and production continue to shape Kayhan into an integrated creative ecosystem focused on creating original Indian stories with global appeal.

Speaking about the launch, Dalbir Singh, Co-Founder, Kayhan Entertainment - With every IP we create, our ambition is to make Indian storytelling more relevant for the next generation. Smart KidZ helped children navigate everyday life through emotional intelligence, while Shivlok Ke Kundakka Mandakka introduces them to the richness of Indian mythology through adventure and imagination. We believe mythology is one of India's greatest storytelling treasures, and when presented in a fun, contemporary way, it can inspire curiosity, values, and creativity while building globally scalable entertainment franchises rooted in our own culture." Adding to this, Arushi Govil, Co-Founder, Kayhan Entertainment, said "Children learn best when they are emotionally invested in a story. Our approach has never been to recreate mythology as history lessons, but to transform it into experiences children genuinely enjoy. Through Kundakka and Mandakka's adventures, we want young audiences to discover the fascinating world of Indian mythology while naturally learning about friendship, courage, responsibility, and teamwork. Today's children are growing up in a digital-first world, and we believe it is equally important for them to stay connected to the stories, values, and cultural heritage that define us. At Kayhan, we are reimagining India's timeless mythology through original storytelling that feels exciting, relatable, and relevant for the next generation, ensuring every story entertains first while inspiring curiosity and meaningful learning

At the heart of Shivlok Ke Kundakka Mandakka are two mischievous Asura twins whose endless curiosity and playful antics lead them into extraordinary adventures across the mystical world of Shivlok. What begins as harmless pranks at the Asur Gurukul soon unfolds into an epic journey through ancient legends, forgotten warriors, magical creatures, and hidden secrets of the Asura kingdom. Watched over by Lord Shiva (Mahadev) and Goddess Parvati, whose witty and warm conversations guides the narrative, Kundakka and Mandakka encounter legendary asura figures such as Raktbeej and Dhoomralochan. Along the way, they forge unexpected friendships and discover that true strength lies not in power alone but in courage, loyalty, trust, and teamwork. Through humour, action, and immersive storytelling, every episode introduces children to the richness of Indian mythology while naturally weaving in timeless values and life lessons. With Shivlok Ke Kundakka Mandakka, Kayhan Entertainment continues its vision of building culturally rooted, globally relevant original IP that inspires the next generation through meaningful entertainment.

The launch of Shivlok Ke Kundakka Mandakka comes at a time when audiences worldwide are increasingly embracing stories inspired by culture, mythology, and local heritage. As India's animation and children's entertainment ecosystem continues to evolve, there is a growing opportunity to transform the country's rich mythological legacy into engaging, globally relevant content for young audiences. Rather than retelling mythology as history, Shivlok Ke Kundakka Mandakka reimagines ancient legends through original characters, humour, adventure, and contemporary storytelling, enabling children to connect with their cultural roots in a way that feels exciting and relatable. The series reflects Kayhan Entertainment's broader vision of creating original Indian IP that preserves timeless stories while shaping them into modern entertainment franchises with global appeal, positioning India not only as a producer of content but as a creator and exporter of culturally significant intellectual property. The series reflects Kayhan Entertainment's broader vision of bringing timeless Indian stories to life through modern entertainment franchises with global appeal, positioning India not only as a producer of content but as a creator and exporter of culturally significant intellectual property.

About Kayhan Entertainment Kayhan Entertainment is a next-generation storytelling studio focused on building original IP rooted in Indian culture and designed for global audiences. Operating across animation, VFX, gaming, and digital storytelling, the studio combines creative vision with world-class production expertise to create culturally resonant stories with transmedia potential. With IP ownership at the core of its strategy, Kayhan is committed to building long-term creative value through original storytelling while contributing to India's growing Orange Economy. The company is also building a talent ecosystem through Macra, its training initiative focused on nurturing the next generation of creators in animation, VFX, gaming, and digital storytelling. Students will be trained on cutting-edge tools and next-generation production technologies, ensuring they are equipped to create, collaborate, and compete in a rapidly evolving global content landscape.

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