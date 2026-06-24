VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 24: Kayhan Entertainment, an integrated IP-led ecosystem with a strategic focus on IP ownership and creative exports, has announced the launch of its latest premium animated edutainment IP, Smart KidZ, exclusively on ZEE5 Kidz. Designed for children aged 7 to 13, the series combines fast-paced storytelling, humour, emotional intelligence, and practical life learning to help children navigate real-world situations through entertainment-led storytelling. Built around the simple philosophy of "Pause. Think. Act.", the show transforms everyday childhood challenges into engaging animated adventures designed for today's digitally native children. Starting June 5, 2026, the series will roll out in an initial batch of 5 to 10 episodes.

Smart KidZ focuses on situations children experience every day but are rarely taught how to handle, from friendship conflicts, peer pressure, comparison anxiety, and emotional reactions to practical moments like power cuts, digital behaviour, stranger awareness, responsibility, and decision-making. Instead of relying on preachy messaging or traditional moral-based storytelling, the series uses humour, magical mentors, action, and visual problem-solving to allow children to naturally arrive at the learning through the story itself. Designed for both children and parents, the show blends entertainment with Thoughtful meaningful and practical takeaways that young viewers can apply in real life. Founded by Dalbir Singh and Arushi Govil, Kayhan is being built through a distinctive creative partnership that brings together vision and execution in equal measure. As one of India's most defining IP-creator couple, the two founders combine storytelling ambition, worldbuilding expertise, and production discipline to create and scale original IP from India. Their complementary strengths are shaping Kayhan into an integrated creative ecosystem designed to accelerate India's shift from execution-led services to ownership-driven storytelling.

Speaking about the launch, Dalbir Singh, Co-Founder, Kayhan Entertainment, said, "Smart KidZ represents an important step in our larger IP expansion strategy where storytelling becomes emotionally useful while remaining entertaining at its core. Children today are growing up in a world that moves faster than ever before, and many of the challenges they face are emotional, behavioural, and practical rather than academic. Through Smart KidZ, we wanted to create stories that help children slow down, think clearly, and respond better to situations around them. Our focus continues to be on building original Indian IP that can create long-term value while also connecting meaningfully with modern families."

Adding to this, Arushi Govil, Co-Founder, Kayhan Entertainment, said, "Children today are emotionally aware much earlier, but they are also exposed to confusion, pressure, comparison, and information overload at a very young age. Smart KidZ was designed to support both children and parents through stories that feel warm, relatable, practical, and Life-skills focused.We did not want the show to feel like teaching. We wanted the learning to happen naturally through humour, adventure, and relatable situations. The idea is to help children become more Self-aware ,confident, thoughtful, and prepared for everyday life." At the heart of Smart KidZ are recurring mentor characters who guide children through emotional and practical situations using curiosity, teamwork, calm thinking, and empathy-led problem-solving. Anand and the Fab 5 bring humour, energy, and practical thinking into everyday chaos, while Tara and his team, including Darmiya and Saku, step in during moments that require courage, emotional clarity, safety, and confidence. Every episode is designed around relatable childhood experiences and leaves viewers with one simple takeaway they can remember and apply in real life, whether it is pausing before reacting, asking questions before assuming, respecting boundaries, apologising properly, staying calm during stressful moments, or making smarter decisions. With Smart KidZ, Kayhan Entertainment continues to expand its vision of building emotionally relevant, culturally rooted, and scalable Indian IP designed for the next generation of digital audiences.

The launch of Smart KidZ comes at a time when children's content is emerging as one of the most promising segments within the global media and entertainment industry. With India home to one of the world's largest youth populations and its digital video audience continuing to expand rapidly, the demand for high-quality, culturally relevant, and digitally native children's programming continues to grow across OTT platforms, YouTube, connected TV, and gaming ecosystems. Globally, animation continues to grow as a scalable family-entertainment category, driven by increasing consumption of family entertainment and franchise-led storytelling. Against this backdrop, Smart KidZ reflects Kayhan Entertainment's broader vision of creating culturally rooted entertainment that combines meaningful storytelling with long-term franchise potential, positioning India not only as a content production hub but as a creator and exporter of globally relevant intellectual property.

About Kayhan Entertainment Kayhan Entertainment is a next-generation storytelling studio focused on building original IP rooted in Indian culture and designed for global audiences. Operating across animation, VFX, gaming, and digital storytelling, the studio combines creative vision with world-class production expertise to create culturally resonant stories with transmedia potential. With IP ownership at the core of its strategy, Kayhan is committed to building long-term creative value through original storytelling while contributing to India's growing Orange Economy. The company is also building a talent ecosystem through Macra, its training initiative focused on nurturing the next generation of creators in animation, VFX, gaming, and digital storytelling. Students will be trained on cutting-edge tools and next-generation production technologies, ensuring they are equipped to create, collaborate, and compete in a rapidly evolving global content landscape.

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