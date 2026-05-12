VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 11: Following the success of its debut IP, the studio continues to build India-born stories for digital-first audiences. Kayhan Enterprises, an integrated IP-led ecosystem with strategic focus on IP ownership and creative exports has launched its second original IP, FAB 5, on Zee5 Kids, further strengthening its vision of building culturally rooted stories from India for audiences across digital platforms. The launch marks another key milestone in the studio's journey as an IP-led storytelling company focused on creating scalable, character-driven content with long-term franchise potential. The launch follows the success of Kayhan's debut original IP, "Chote Tara Ka Bada Gadar," which premiered on Zee Kids. Centered around the adventures of a spirited young protagonist navigating playful chaos and imaginative challenges, the show introduced audiences to Kayhan's signature blend of humour, emotion, and culturally rooted storytelling. Its successful reception established the studio's ability to translate original Indian narratives into engaging mainstream kids' entertainment.

Founded by Dalbir Singh and Arushi Govil, Kayhan is being built through a distinctive creative partnership that brings together vision and execution in equal measure. As one of India's most defining IP-creator couples, the two founders combine storytelling ambition, worldbuilding expertise, and production discipline to create and scale original IP from India. Their complementary strengths are shaping Kayhan into an integrated creative ecosystem designed to accelerate India's shift from execution-led services to ownership-driven storytelling. Speaking about the launch, Dalbir Singh, Co-Founder, Kayhan Entertainment, said,"FAB 5 represents the direction we have always envisioned for Kayhan, building stories that are rooted in Indian imagination while being universally engaging. India has already proven its execution capabilities in animation and VFX for global productions. The next step is ownership, and that is where our focus lies. Through FAB 5, we are continuing our effort to build original IP that can travel across platforms, formats, and audiences."

Adding to this, Arushi Govil, Co-Founder, Kayhan Entertainment, said, "For us, children's storytelling is about more than entertainment it is about sparking imagination and encouraging young minds to think creatively. FAB 5 has been designed to immerse kids in a world where curiosity, problem-solving, and courage come naturally through storytelling. At Kayhan, our focus is on building stories that not only engage children in the moment, but also inspire how they imagine, explore, and create." FAB 5 follows Anand, a kind ten-year-old who discovers a set of magical wooden toys crafted years ago by a legendary, kind-hearted village toymaker known as Dadaji. These toys: Rikki, Mimmi, Mitthu, and Mayur... are alive, infused with the magical energy of Aranyavann after Dadaji bravely intervened to save a powerful guardian, Zee. Chosen by a sacred Rudraksh left behind to find a true hero, Anand transforms into 'Super Anand,' merging his spirit with his new toy companions. But FAB 5 is not just a story about magical battles; it is a coming-of-age journey rooted in universal emotions. Whether he is learning that true strength lies in taking responsibility for careless mistakes, realizing that clever teamwork outshines brute force, or discovering the power of empathy to calm a frightened creature, Anand's adventures mirror the everyday emotional growth of a child. Each fast-paced eleven-minute episode blends action, sophisticated humour, and heart, creating an emotionally intelligent world that resonates far beyond the screen.

The launch of FAB 5 further advances Kayhan's long-term strategy of building an integrated IP-led ecosystem spanning animation, gaming, digital storytelling, education through Macra, and immersive experiences including AR and VR. Conceived as Kayhan's talent-development engine, Macra is focused on identifying and nurturing the right creative talent across animation, VFX, gaming, and digital storytelling equipping emerging creators with industry-led mentorship, production exposure, and practical skills needed to build globally relevant IP from India. As the studio expands its original content slate, its focus remains firmly on building stories that can evolve across multiple formats and create lasting value through transmedia storytelling.

About Kayhan Entertainment Kayhan Entertainment is a next-generation storytelling studio focused on building original IP rooted in Indian culture and designed for global audiences. Operating across animation, VFX, gaming, and digital storytelling, the studio combines creative vision with world-class production expertise to create culturally resonant stories with transmedia potential. With IP ownership at the core of its strategy, Kayhan is committed to building long-term creative value through original storytelling while contributing to India's growing Orange Economy. The company is also building a talent ecosystem through Macra, its training initiative focused on nurturing the next generation of creators in animation, VFX, gaming, and digital storytelling. Students will be trained on cutting-edge tools and next-generation production technologies, ensuring they are equipped to create, collaborate, and compete in a rapidly evolving global content landscape.

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