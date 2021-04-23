Kedar Joshi gets ready to launch his own production house 'Suman Entertainment'

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], April 23 (ANI/ThePRTree): The man behind the Instagram page 'Marathibaabaa', Kedar Joshi, is all set to enter hard-core production as he gets ready to launch his own production house 'Suman Entertainment' catering to the Marathi Film Industry.
Garnering more than 100k followers on his digital platform, Kedar gave exposure to the best talents from the Marathi entertainment industry.
The regional cinema in the last few years has picked up drastically. All it requires now is to have a good script for the film to be understood by the masses. Marathi cinema, in general, has made a niche for itself among movie lovers. Kedar Joshi, with his new venture, envisions making Marathi Cinema touch the horizons of success and carve his own niche along the way.
Kedar's new venture is christened after his mother's maiden name, and he aims to offer the best content including films, shows, and series of different genres. The venture resulted after the mammoth success of Kedar Joshi's page 'Marathibaabaa' on Instagram. With 'Suman Entertainment', he is sure to create magic with Marathi music and cinema.
Speaking about the new venture, the producer said, "It is my first and foremost production venture. I consider it as my baby. With this, we strive to make excellence meet class. Under my production house, we shall give the newcomers a platform to showcase their talent." He further stated that the vision of his production house is to work with the who's who from the Marathi film industry. The work is going in full swing, and the production house might announce some big projects before Diwali 2021.
Kedar further revealed that 'Suman Entertainment' was supposed to be launched in 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic, however, postponed the plan. Moreover, with the rising cases of coronavirus and the second wave hitting India severely, Kedar Joshi is waiting for the situation to get better. "We can only commence with our projects when the situation is right. There are lots of interesting projects in my mind including music videos, web series, short films, and feature films. During this time, we are in the development stage, and we shall make an announcement only when the time is right", the producer concluded.
