Keep your health with SafeGuard Family

You would like to read
- Merck Foundation provides 100 new Cardiovascular preventive experts to mark World Heart Day 2021 in 25 countries in Africa and Asia
- Satvam to disrupt the natural health supplement market with the "ZERO Chemical" Formula
- Dr Latha Rajendran - the foster daughter of Dr MGR and her son Dr Kumar Rajendran handed over Rs 10 lakhs to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin for TN CM's Public Relief Fund
- Vasu Healthcare strengthens its preventive care range; launch herbal supplements range - Vasu Safe Herbs
- Wishgames11 arrives with a big bang in fantasy gaming industry, upkeeps its promise and distributes bonus to its coaches
Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): SafeGuard Family, a new entrant in the 'Preventive Healthcare' industry recently announced their launch in Tamil Nadu. The company specialises in providing comprehensive healthcare packages, customized to individual needs.
SafeGuard Family has a dedicated team of certified Health coaches. Similar to Physician Assistants in the USA, the Health coaches specialise in abnormality detection. They perform basic vital checks, understand health needs and then proceed for the required tests. Each Health Coach is also a qualified Nutritionist who is proficient in well-being counselling and connect emotionally with elderly persons. They are also adept at analyzing the ideal intake of medicines, ordering inventory, advising on the ideal diet and correcting faulty kitchen practices.
The Health Coach connects the client with a SafeGuard Family Doctor for an online consultation. After each visit, the family doctor will analyze the lab results, discuss it with relevant specialists, check various prescriptions of the client and present 'One Consolidated Prescription'. Medicines are verified, packed and hand delivered to the client. All medical reports are digitized into a Health Vault and this info can be accessed at any time, by the client or their family members. The algorithm in the Health Vault keeps track of the health of each client.
SafeGuard Family facilitates a holistic approach. They address physical and emotional health, diabetes and hypertension management, post-operative or post-illness care, menstrual and fertility care, to name a few. The Nutrition Programs cover the nutritional requirements of the elderly, children, pregnancy, cancer-care, obesity and diet management is their forte. The online Psychology Team deals with ADHD, depression, loneliness, anxiety and covers the needs of paediatric, teenage, adolescent and senior citizens in a secure and confidential manner. All this, from the comfort of your home.
Speaking on the launch, eminent Cardio Diabetologist Dr. R.Jayaprakash and the Medical Director of Safeguard Family says, "The pandemic has highlighted the importance of managing health at home. People with non-communicable diseases want to avoid hospital visits. They now demand treatment at home and we are able to provide this because we have harnessed the best advanced medical technology into our customized preventive home health care program. Family members living abroad can sit-in on doctor tele-consultations or access health records of their loved ones at any time."
SafeGuard Family strongly believes that bringing back the concept of immediate and personal care by a Family Physician will bring back security into the lives of their clients. This is the key to a healthier society. They take utmost care in building their team of well trained professionals, handpicking them from various branches of the health sector. SafeGuard Family goes way beyond basic lab services and specialises in testing, diagnosis, treatment, physiotherapy and consultation needs of a person, at his home.
The COO, Dhigvijay Srinivas says, "We are steering healthcare towards prevention, wellness and home care instead of the highly marketed trend of treating individuals in illness. When we say that we need to treat early Illness with Wellness, many professionals may not even understand it. But that is what society needs and that is what SafeGuard Family offers."
For more details, please visit: (https://safeguardfamily.com).
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor