Kellton Tech bags contract to build innovative NFT marketplace on Blockchain Technology

Kellton Tech (BSE: KELLTONTEC) (NSE: KELLTONTEC), a global leader in digital transformation, integration, and enterprise intelligence, has bagged a contract to build a cutting-edge NFT (Non-Fungible Tokens) marketplace, using new digital technologies, including blockchain.
The advanced NFT marketplace will create exceptional user experiences while buying, selling, and auctioning digital artifacts in the form of tokens. The NFT marketplaces are rapidly gaining traction, reaching over USD 2 Billion in transaction volume in the last quarter.
(https://www.kelltontech.com/internet-of-things-solutions) Kellton Tech will leverage its blockchain expertise to build an agile and scalable NFT marketplace that would support seamless integration with new technologies. A leading digital transformation enabler, Kellton Tech will help develop an ERC-721 compliant Ethereum blockchain-based solution, which would allow legitimate tokenizing of digital collectibles and support their transactions with speed and accuracy. This technology infrastructure would offer the next level of security, efficiency, and performance.
"We see this as an opportunity to create phenomenal experiences in the NFT segment and forge new revenue streams. We will build a future-ready NFT marketplace that would facilitate potential partnerships with the creators and collectors of digital artifacts worldwide," said Srinivas Potluri, CEO, US, Kellton Tech.
This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.
