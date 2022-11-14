Kenscio bags GOLD Award for 'BEST EMAIL MARKETING during COVID-19 pandemic' at ACEF Content Creators Awards 2022

Kenscio recently bagged the GOLD Award for 'BEST EMAIL MARKETING' at ACEF Content Creators Awards 2022.

New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI/SRV): Kenscio, a leading technology-driven digital marketing agency, recently bagged the GOLD Award for 'BEST EMAIL MARKETING during the COVID-19 pandemic' at ACEF Content Creators Awards 2022. Kenscio was recognized for its Awareness Campaign for Apollo 24|7 to boost the national inoculation exercise via nationwide vaccination drives was a huge success.

An awareness campaign via email was launched by Apollo 24|7 with Team Kenscio to boost the national inoculation exercise via nationwide vaccination drives and educate people about the benefits of COVID-19 vaccines, busting the myths around vaccination, tackling vaccine hesitancy, and much more. With advanced App features providing real-time information, Apollo 24|7 enabled users to choose from their preferred time slots, reducing waiting times and delivering a seamless experience.

ACEF - Founded in 2012-13, the ACEF program, 11th Edition ACEF ASIAN LEADERS FORUM & AWARDS 2022, organized the 2nd ACEF CONTENT MARKETING & CREATORS AWARD 2022. They awarded Kenscio GOLD for running the Best Marketing Campaign during the pandemic.

As stated by CRM Head - Vipin Narang, Kenscio offered (https://www.kenscio.com/services/campaign-management?utm_source=pr & utm_medium=organic & utm_campaign=acef12) end-to-end email marketing solutions for the COVID Vaccination Awareness Campaign where a high degree of INBOX placement and A/B testing of email subject lines and content was undertaken. In addition, ESP-specific spam, block, and blacklist issues were also addressed.

Kenscio is one of the (https://www.kenscio.com/services/digital-marketing?utm_source=pr & utm_medium=organic & utm_campaign=acef12) world's leading digital marketing agencies with its corporate office in Bengaluru, global offices in Los Angeles, US, and sales offices in Mumbai and Delhi NCR. The solutions provided allow brands to deliver massive amounts of 1:1 personalization, consumer value, and business growth.

ACEF - Founded in 2012-13, the ACEF program, 11th Edition ACEF ASIAN LEADERS FORUM & AWARDS 2022, organized the 2nd ACEF CONTENT MARKETING & CREATORS AWARD 2022. They awarded Kenscio GOLD for running the Best Marketing Campaign during the pandemic.

To know more, please visit - (https://www.kenscio.com)

This story has been provided by SRV ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/SRV)