NewsVoir Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], November 26: Kerakoll India, marks a significant milestone as it celebrates 20 years of innovation, sustainable growth and its contribution to strengthening India's construction ecosystem. A leading provider of sustainable building materials and construction solutions, Kerakoll India proudly commemorates its legacy of customer-centric growth and its steadfast commitment to advancing responsible construction practices across the country. Kerakoll India, a subsidiary of the Italy-based Kerakoll Group, entered the Indian market in 2006 with a vision to bring advanced building solutions and Italian expertise to one of the world's fastest-growing building material markets. Over the years, Kerakoll India has evolved into a trusted partner for architects, contractors, developers and applicators, contributing to the adoption of modern construction solutions and practices across the country. Driven by innovation and customer trust, the company continues to strengthen its position in India while expanding its footprint, customer base and portfolio of sustainable building products, including premium tile & stone adhesives, grouts and waterproofing solutions.

Since its inception in India, Kerakoll has been guided by the philosophy of delivering "Italian technology for Indian needs", continually evolving to serve its customers better. In 2014, this commitment was further strengthened with the establishment of its principal manufacturing facility in Vadodara. The investment marked an important step in building local manufacturing capabilities, enabling the company to serve its growing customer base. Taking this commitment further, 2022 marked another significant milestone with the expansion of Kerakoll India's Research & Development capabilities. By combining Italian technological expertise with a deeper understanding of the Indian market, the company strengthened its ability to adapt and evolve global innovations to meet local needs.

The Company further strengthened its commitment to responsible business practices in 2023, when the Kerakoll Group achieved B Corp Certification. This milestone recognised the Group's commitment to high standards of social and environmental performance, transparency and accountability, reinforcing its belief that building better goes beyond creating quality products to making a positive impact on People, Places and Planet. Ahzam Javed, Regional Director at Kerakoll APAC, said, "As we celebrate 20 years of Kerakoll India, we reflect with pride on a journey built on innovation, trust and long-standing partnerships. India has been a key market in Kerakoll's global growth story, and over the years, we have continually invested in local manufacturing, R & D capabilities and sustainable business practices to better serve the evolving needs of the Indian construction industry. This milestone is not only a celebration of our achievements but also an opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to building a more sustainable future for generations to come."

Over the past two decades, Kerakoll India has grown alongside the country's evolving construction landscape, strengthening its capabilities, partnerships and contribution to the industry. Supported by the global heritage of the Kerakoll Group and its growing presence in India, the company is well-positioned to support the next phase of growth in the country's construction and infrastructure sectors. In 2025, Kerakoll India expanded its manufacturing capabilities with the establishment of its futuristic manufacturing facility in Jaipur, envisioned to support the company's growth and evolving market requirements. The facility marks a significant investment in strengthening its capacity to serve India's growing construction industry.

Built to the highest standards of sustainability, the Jaipur plant has achieved IGBC Platinum Certification, reaffirming Kerakoll's commitment to responsible manufacturing and sustainable growth. Looking ahead, Kerakoll India remains focused on advancing building solutions, strengthening partnerships across the construction ecosystem and contributing to healthier, safer and more sustainable built environments. Guided by its purpose of Building Better Together, the company looks forward to building on its legacy and creating greater possibilities for the industry and future generations. About Kerakoll Group Kerakoll Group, established in 1968 in Italy, is a global leader in sustainable building materials, offering innovative solutions that merge high performance with environmental responsibility. With a commitment to green building, Kerakoll provides a comprehensive range of eco-friendly products, including adhesives, grouts, coatings & waterproofing systems. Designed for architects, designers, and builders, Kerakoll's solutions enhance durability, aesthetics, and energy efficiency across residential, commercial, and industrial spaces. The brand's dedication to research, technological innovation, and sustainability has positioned it at the forefront of the construction industry, creating a future where design meets eco-conscious engineering. Headquartered in Mumbai, Kerakoll India has two main production units based out of Vadodara and Jaipur, in addition to multiple manufacturing partners across the country.

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