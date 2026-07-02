NewsVoir Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], July 2: Kerakoll, a global leader in sustainable building solutions, continues to advance innovation in tile adhesives with the strengthening of its flagship H40 family. As construction demands evolve and installation systems become increasingly sophisticated, Kerakoll is redefining performance benchmarks with a future-ready adhesive portfolio built on technology, reliability, and precision. At the core of this evolution lies H40 Gel, a category-defining innovation that has set new standards in tile fixing. Recognised for its superior workability, durability, and multi-purpose application, H40 Gel has established itself as a trusted solution among professionals across diverse project requirements. Its unique gel-technology delivers optimal consistency, total wettability, and enhanced adhesion, making it a benchmark product in modern adhesive systems.

Building on the proven performance of H40 Gel, Kerakoll is now expanding the H40 family with the introduction of H40 Extreme and H40 Tech to the Indian market. These products are engineered to address the increasing complexity of contemporary construction--from large-format installations to high-performance, heavy-duty applications. Designed with advanced formulations, they deliver enhanced strength, precision, and reliability across demanding environments. As part of its go-to-market approach, H40 Extreme and H40 Tech will be available through select channel partners, ensuring focused expertise and optimal product experience for specialised applications. Together, the expanded H40 portfolio--comprising H40 Gel, H40 Extreme, and H40 Tech--represents a complete and integrated adhesive system. This comprehensive range is designed to cater to a wide spectrum of substrates, surfaces, and use cases, empowering architects, contractors, and applicators with solutions that deliver consistent performance across varying project needs.

Commenting on the development, Ahzam Javed, Regional Director - Asia Pacific, Kerakoll, said "H40 Gel has been a gamechanger in the adhesive category, redefining expectations around performance and ease of application. With the introduction of H40 Tech and H40 Extreme, we are building on this legacy to bring next-generation solutions to India. Together, the H40 family represents our commitment to innovation, enabling the industry to achieve higher standards of precision, durability, and efficiency." With the expanded H40 family, Kerakoll strengthens its leadership in advanced adhesive technology by delivering solutions engineered for evolving construction challenges, precision-led applications, and long-term performance. The company remains focused on shaping the future of construction through reliable, high-quality, and sustainable technologies that address real-world industry needs.

Senior Product Manager Kerakoll India, Abisanka Sinha said, "With H40 Tech and H40 Extreme, we are strengthening the H40 portfolio with solutions that respond to the evolving needs of professionals working on increasingly demanding tile and stone applications. At Kerakoll, we believe innovation is meaningful only when it helps people work better, with more confidence, consistency and care. These new additions reflect our commitment to bringing advanced technology, reliable performance and practical site-ready solutions to the Indian market." About Kerakoll Group Kerakoll Group, established in 1968 in Italy, is a global leader in sustainable building materials, offering innovative solutions that merge high performance with environmental responsibility. With a commitment to green building, Kerakoll provides a comprehensive range of eco-friendly products, including adhesives, grouts, coatings & waterproofing systems. Designed for architects, designers, and builders, Kerakoll's solutions enhance durability, aesthetics, and energy efficiency across residential, commercial, and industrial spaces. The brand's dedication to research, technological innovation, and sustainability has positioned it at the forefront of the construction industry, creating a future where design meets eco-conscious engineering. Head quartered out of Mumbai, Kerakoll India has two main production units based out of Vadodara and Jaipur in addition to multiple manufacturing partners across the country.

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