'Keralites are genetically more susceptible to diabetes' - Research Report on Kerala Scenario was submitted to Kerala Govt and authorities on World Diabetes Day

You would like to read
- Merck Foundation marks World Diabetes Day 2021 by training over 600 doctors in diabetes, preventative cardiovascular, and endocrinology
- Twin Health announces new initiative #PledgeToReverse on World Diabetes Day
- Khans Media City's President, Dr Mohammed Khan, celebrated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday with under privileged children
- International Diabetes Organisations are unanimous on Diabetes remission through diet
- Aster Medcity upgrades centre of excellence in neurosciences to Aster Neurosciences Global Centre of Excellence
Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], November 15 (ANI/PNN): November 14 is World Diabetes Day. India is the 'Diabetes Capital of the World', and the State of Kerala is referred to as 'Diabetes Capital of India' owing to the disproportionately large number of Diabetic patients in the nation.
Vieroots, which specialises on Health, Wellness, and epigenetic lifestyle modification, have done deep research and have come up with a peer-reviewed study.
As a part of awareness programs culminating on the World Diabetes Day, we met with and briefed Hon'ble Governor His Excellency Arif Mohammed Khan at Raj Bhavan, Royal Family at Travancore Palace, Former Diplomats and thought leaders including TP Sreenivasan, Colonel RG Nair (Founding member of Defence Institute of Psychological Research, Indian Army). In the convenience of Veena George, the report is to be submitted to the Kerala Govt and the Health Department. Our team of doctors are also engaging with doctors from various methods of treatment in sensitising them towards this challenge.
A staggering 85 percent of Keralites are genetically at risk of magnesium deficiency. The link between magnesium deficiency and diabetes and its consequences has been scientifically proven. Our research points out the fact that "Keralites are genetically more susceptible to diabetes; the solution lies in the modification of lifestyle - diet, exercise, and mental health. The study points out that prevention is the only way to tackle this menace on a large scale.
We would like to point out that it is our duty as civil society, media, and citizens to ignite awareness regarding the health hazard we are facing. Vieroots would be working with Doctors, health care professionals, and various hospitals through a unique project- EPLIMO Epigenetic Lifestyle Modification in spreading awareness and preventing the above as a part of our social responsibility mission.
The press meet was graced by health care and wellness professionals from (https://www.vieroots.com/)Vieroots Wellness Solutions. Dr Biju. K.S, Senior Medical Officer, Reshma K.R, Senior Genetic Counsellor and Devika Venugopal, Head of Communications. Awareness sessions by doctors and wellness professionals are conducted in hospitals to disseminate the research findings.
This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor