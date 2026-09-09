PRNewswire Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 9: Kering is proud to announce the launch of its Kering Generation Award in India. It's the first time this initiative is introduced in the region. At Kering's headquarters in Paris, Marie-Claire Daveu, Chief Sustainability & Institutional Affairs Officer at Kering and Jaspreet Chandok, Group Vice President Reliance Brands Limited have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to collaborate on the launch of the Kering Generation Award in India, promoting sustainability and circular innovation in the fashion industry, aiming to drive meaningful change and elevate sustainable fashion initiatives. Since 2018, inspired by the Group's sustainability signature 'Crafting Tomorrow's Luxury', Kering has been running this Award program across several countries including China, Japan and MENA to identify promising change-making startups and technologies covering fashion. Through this Award, Kering strengthens its commitment to fostering visionary talent and advancing sustainable solutions that minimize the environmental and social impact of fashion activities all along its processes, from raw materials to end of life of the products.

The first Indian edition of this Award program will specifically seek to identify start-ups that proposes circular initiatives, having a direct impact on resources protection. The award will collaborate with R|Elan™ Circular Design Challenge in partnership with the United Nations in India as the exclusive nominating partner. Together, Kering and Reliance Brands Ltd. commit to drive impactful change by promoting sustainable practices and supporting visionary fashion initiatives that shape a responsible future. The Award ceremony will be held at the Embassy of France during the Fashion Week in Delhi on October 13, 2026, bringing light to the Franco-Indian Year of Innovation.

"Expanding the Kering Generation Award to India is a natural and strategic next step in our mission to support visionary impact startups that are shaping the future of luxury," said Marie-Claire Daveu, Kering's Chief Sustainability and Institutional Affairs Officer. "India is not only a massive and rapidly growing market for the luxury sector, but also a thriving hub for innovation and entrepreneurship. We are convinced that empowering the region's most promising entrepreneurs at the intersection of fashion, beauty and innovation will accelerate the breakthrough circular solutions needed to transform our industry." "The future of luxury will be shaped not only by creativity, but by the ability to innovate responsibly. India is home to exceptional talent reimagining materials, technology and circular business models, and this partnership with Kering provides an important global stage for those innovators. We are proud to bring together Reliance Brands' experience in building fashion ecosystems with Kering's leadership in sustainability to champion solutions that can influence the future of the industry. Building on R|Elan™ Circular Design Challenge, this collaboration further strengthens our commitment to nurturing innovation that is both commercially viable and environmentally responsible," said Jaspreet Chandok, Group VP Reliance Brands Limited.

About Kering Kering is a global, family-led luxury group, home to people whose passion and expertise nurture creative Houses across couture and ready-to-wear, leather goods, jewelry, eyewear and beauty: Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, Dodo, Qeelin, Ginori 1735, as well as Kering Eyewear. Inspired by their creative heritage, Kering Houses design and craft exceptional products and experiences that reflect the Group's commitment to excellence, sustainability and culture. This vision is expressed in our signature: Creativity is our Legacy. In 2025, Kering employed 44,000 people and generated revenue of €14.7 billion. About the Kering Generation Award In 2017, as part of its Sustainability strategy, Kering joined the "Plug and Play - Fashion for Good" accelerator to identify more sustainable and innovative materials and processes in Europe. In 2018, in partnership with Plug and Play China, Kering launched the first edition of the "Kering Generation Award" to support Chinese startups with a positive environmental and social impact. Since then, the "Kering Generation Award" has been launched in Japan, and then in Saudi Arabia with the support of the Fashion Commission.

About Reliance Brands Limited Reliance Brands Limited (RBL), a subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. (RRVL), was established in 2007 with a mandate to launch, scale, and nurture global fashion and lifestyle brands in India across the luxury to premium spectrum. Its portfolio today includes some of the world's most iconic names such as Armani Exchange, Balenciaga, Bally, Bottega Veneta, Brooks Brothers, Burberry, Canali, Coach, Diesel, EA7, Elan Cafe, Emporio Armani, Ferragamo, Gas, Giorgio Armani, Hamleys, Hugo Boss, Hunkemoller, Iconix, Jimmy Choo, Kate Spade, La Martina, Lenscrafters, Maje, Max & Co., Michael Kors, Mothercare, Muji, Paul & Shark, Paul Smith, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, Pret A Manger, Sandro, SKIMS, Stella McCartney, Steve Madden, Superdry, Tiffany & Co., Tod's, Tory Burch, Tumi, Valentino, Versace, Villeroy & Boch, West Elm, Zegna, and more.

RBL currently operates over 1,855 doors across India, including standalone stores and shop-in-shops. In addition to building international brand partnerships, the company has invested in leading Indian designer labels and made key global acquisitions, including Hamleys, the world's oldest toy retailer, now operating across 12 countries with over 175 stores globally. For more information, please visit: https://relianceretail.com/partner-brands.html (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)