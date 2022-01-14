Keto India: India's most loved healthcare tech startup featured in Shark Tank India

New Delhi [India], January 14 (ANI/PNN): Starting a business is quite a piece of work; however, there is nothing more exciting when the business has a thoughtful motive behind it.

We found an organization that made all the hustle of healthcare seem extremely simple.

The company that recently caught our attention for its vast consumer and investor base is Keto India. It is one of the finest healthcare and wellness platforms and is undeniably the epitome of what a business model must be like. The company is convinced by a young fitness enthusiast Sahil Pruthi primarily out of the inquisition of knowing what the industry caters to and how it can help people suffering from extremities.

Sahil was a product manager with renowned healthcare organizations such as Innovaccer, Samsung, and TravelTriangle however, inquisition to know more about nutritional values and the tricks of the trade developed out of utmost love and care for his mother, who at that time had just undergone brain surgery. Following his surgery he recognised the undeniable need for an integrative and personalised care platform. To ensure her earliest recovery Sahil was off his job for more than 9 months extensively researching every healthy habit to take care of his mom.

He gained so much knowledge after his in depth research that to help out others, he started an Instagram page along with his sister. The duo started this to pursue their hobby however, after the lovely response converted their hobby venture to a full time business plan.

Main Man Behind Keto India

It is rightly said that the success of a company is often determined by the brain behind it. Keto India is all that it is primarily due to its founder Sahil Pruthi and his team. He had the vision that food isn't only about the calories and energy that you consume; it's also about the macro and micronutrients you get from it and the hormonal effects it has on you.

After learning the exciting interest, people showed in Keto India, and how immensely he helped them, Sahil Purthi came up with another venture Livofy. With the combined efforts of his hard-working crew, he doubled his reach, and now he caters to people around the world to not only lose significant weight but also reverse their PCOS(in women), diabetes, and thyroid while keeping in mind their hectic lifestyles, travel schedules, and work timings.

Mission of Keto India

Keto India is India's leading personalized, integrative chronic care management company that helps people reverse, snd manage their chronic care issues like type 2 Diabetes, PCOS, Thyroid, Weight Gain, Cholesterol through personalized care solutions.

From its very commencement, Keto India has earned the trust of all its clients, and primarily due to that, the company today holds more than 3000 clients in 16 Indian states and 25 countries across the globe.

Sahil Purthi, through his ventures, aims to launch a healthy global platform focusing on:

* Getting its customer's body in a state of Ketosis where they burn more calories than they consume.

* Devising a customized keto diet based on your body parameters, agenda, and health obligation.

* Shift to a healthy diet that your body needs and help you recede from the diet the right way so that your weight loss doesn't come back.

The Prime Achievements Of Keto India

Keto India was recently designated as one of the most loved start-ups by Shark Tank India!

Like its American counterpart, Shark Tank India will be a platform that will provide opportunities to young entrepreneurs who can lure sharks with their ideas. The Sharks will put their money into firms that they deem suitable.

The following are the Sharks from Shark Tank India.:

* Ashneer Grover: MD and Co-Founder of BharatPe

* Anupam Mittal: Founder & CEO of People Group

* Aman Gupta: Co-Founder & CMO of boAt

* Vineeta Singh: CEO & Co-Founder of SUGAR Cosmetics

* Namita Thapar: Executive Director at Emcure Pharma

* Ghazal Alagh: Co-Founder & CIO of Mamaearth

* Peyush Bansal: Founder & CEO of Lenskart.com

* Hosted by: Ranvijay Singha

The company was offered a Capital of INR 1.6 Cr by the founders of Lenskart(Mr Peyush Bansal), boAT(Mr Aman Gupta), Emcure(Namita Thapar) and BharatPe(Ashneer Grover). Sahil however did not take the offer because he felt the capital would not have been sufficient for the valuation being offered, for him to scale the company.

Keto India has proved its value and has bagged all the success!

