Ketto Awards 2020: Honouring the achievements and endeavours of Changemakers of India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): In a bid to recognize and celebrate the initiatives driving positive change in India, Ketto, SE Asia's largest crowdfunding platform, hosted the second edition of Ketto awards.

The Ketto Awards have been instituted to recognize key initiatives taken up by individuals, corporate and social entrepreneurs to create meaningful and sustainable change in society.

A panel of jury members deliberated on a number of parameters before settling on a winner for each of the categories. Ketto presented the awards to prominent NGOs, philanthropists, and corporates for their impactful pro-bono initiatives in the social sector.

"Ketto Awards aim to recognize and celebrate the work being done to effect lasting and positive change; the purpose of the awards is to ensure that the work does not go unnoticed. Ketto awards not only endeavors to recognize the impactful work undertaken by the philanthropists but also to inspire others to get involved in creating meaningful and sustainable impact in society," said Varun Sheth, Co-founder & CEO of Ketto.

A panel of three judges from diverse sectors presented awards to prominent NGOs and individuals that includes celebrities like Sonu Sood and Rajshri Deshpande for their extensive philanthropic work during the pandemic lockdown period in 2020.

The awards were presented in eight different categories: Best Start-up NGO, Best National NGO, Best International NGO, Best Social Entrepreneur, Best Celebrity Changemaker, Best Young Changemaker, Best Corporate CSR Campaign and Best School Initiative (Mumbai). Three nominees were shortlisted from each category after meticulous research on their work and the winners were declared after rigorous evaluations depending on the effectiveness of their campaigns for the society.

The jury comprised of Minnie Bodhanwala CEO Wadia Hospitals, Sheila Nair CEO of ThoughtFrame and Sukant Deepak Deputy Editor of Indo Asian News Service.

Project Mumbai

Pratham Mumbai Education Initiative

Concern India Foundation

Rajshri Deshpande Nabhangan Foundation

Sonu Sood

Aditya Madnani

Zerodha Cares

JBCN International School

Ketto is Co-founded by Varun Sheth, Zaheer Adenwala and Actor Kunal Kapoor. Ketto is Asia's most visited and trusted crowdfunding platform that is known for raising funds for personal (Health/Education/Travel), social (NGOs/Non-Profits/Charities), and creative (Movies/Music/Theatre/Fashion/Technology) and causes from a large number of people who share your passion or concern. Based out in Mumbai, Ketto is SE Asia's most trustworthy online crowdfunding platform for social, creative, and personal causes.

Health and medical emergencies, natural calamities, education, travel, short-term emergency needs, sports, competitions, events, religion, animal welfare, film/ documentary making, women empowerment, and many more.

Ketto's primary objective is to use technology to optimize efficiency, reduce redundancy, and increase impact targeting the social sector of the country. We are working with grass-root level nonprofits on technology enablement (including capacity building) to achieve our goals. Currently, Ketto campaigns are raising over Rs 300 crores per year for various causes.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)