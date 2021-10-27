Khadim launches #DilmeinDiwaliPaironMeinKhadim campaign with ever-gorgeous Shweta Tiwari

Patna / Ranchi (Bihar/Jharkhand) [India], October 27(ANI/PNN): Khadim, one of the leading footwear companies today, launched their Diwali campaign - #DilmeinDiwaliPaironMeinKhadim. The campaign aims to target Gen Z and the millennials. Khadim has roped in 6 top superstars from the film industry for the campaign. Ever gorgeous Shweta Tiwari will lead the campaign along with other social media influencers Akshara Singh, Karishma Sharma, Gurmeet Choudhary, Vishal Singh and Veebha Anand.

Khadim, as a brand, has constantly been reinventing itself to remain a relevant option for youngsters while choosing affordable fashion footwear brand under all the categories - Heels, Flats, Work Wear, Sports, Canvas, Comfort, Outdoor, Casual, Contemporary, Sandals, Formals, Loafers & Chappals. The Company has introduced a new range - AW21 on the occasion of Diwali. The new range of footwear is very fashionable, trendy, edgy, vibrant and yet wallet-friendly.

Khadim has always been a favourite footwear brand for Indians, with the introduction of the wide assortment of new-age products, globally trending designs, it's now becoming more germane for the audience at large.

Tapping the new trend of maximum social media content engagement by the Gen Zs, Millennials and even the Gen Xs for almost 2-3 hours a day, Khadim has aligned its marketing strategy to reach the potential younger audience through the latest channel of communications. We are excited to introduce our latest range of footwear - AW21 for our customers and reach out to the audience through various social platforms with Shweta Tiwari and others. I take this opportunity to wish everyone a safe and Happy Diwali", said Mainak Banerjee, National Marketing Head, Khadim.

Khadim's began in the 1960s as a humble shoe store in Chitpur to become a popular and much-loved footwear brand of the new millennia. The journey of more than 50 years has been more than just rewarding; it has given Khadim's much of its business philosophy and consumer approach.

Khadim was established in December 1981 as S.N. Footwear Industries Private Limited, a private limited Company under the Companies Act, 1956, with the Registrar of Companies. The Company was involved in the whole-selling and distribution of branded basic utility footwear through the next many years. From 1993, with its foray into retailing, Khadim emerged as a popular fashion footwear brand. Today, Khadim has grown to 799 branded exclusive retail stores across 23 states and 1 Union Territory nationally and is one of India's most prominent branded retail footwear players in terms of exclusive stores operating under Khadim's brand through the Retail vertical. The core business objective of Khadim is 'Fashion for Everyone', and the Company has established an identity as an 'affordable fashion' brand, catering to the entire family for all occasions.

