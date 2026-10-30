VMPL Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 30, 2026: Kheria Autocomp Ltd (NSE SME: KHERIAAUTO), a manufacturer of plastic injection-moulded automotive components and sub-assemblies catering to passenger vehicles across ICE and EV platforms, has announced its unaudited financial results for the half year ended September 30, 2026 (H1 FY27). H1 FY27 KEY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS Figures In ₹ Lakhs, Margin in % - Revenue from Operations: ₹7,226.96 million in H1 FY27, compared to ₹5,500.63 million in H1 FY26, registering a YoY growth of 31.38%. - EBITDA: ₹1,274.63 million in H1 FY27, compared to ₹969.69 million in H1 FY26, recording a YoY growth of 31.45%. - EBITDA Margin: 17.60% in H1 FY27, compared to 17.59% in H1 FY26, an improvement of 1 basis point (bps).

- Profit After Tax (PAT): ₹627.98 million in H1 FY27, compared to ₹453.15 million in H1 FY26, registering a YoY growth of 38.58%. - PAT Margin: 8.67% in H1 FY27, compared to 8.22% in H1 FY26, an improvement of 45 basis points (bps). KEY BUSINESS UPDATES - Capacity Utilisation: The Company recorded capacity utilisation of 98.9% during H1 FY27, with production volume of 2,673 MT against an installed manufacturing capacity of 5,400 MTPA. - Planned Capacity Expansion: The Company plans to add 2,400 MTPA of capacity through its upcoming Sanand-II facility, increasing total installed capacity from 5,400 MTPA to 7,800 MTPA, representing an expansion of approximately 44%. Additionally, the Company has already added two new car models to its manufacturing portfolio. Commercial production is planned for January 2027.

- Automation-Led Manufacturing: The existing facility at Tata Vendor Park, Sanand, Gujarat, has 30 injection-moulding machines ranging from 120T to 1,700T, along with over 20 industrial robots and integrated manufacturing and quality inspection capabilities. MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY Commenting on the result, Mr. Vinay Kheria, Managing Director, said: "We are pleased to report strong financial performance during H1 FY27, with revenue growing by 31.38% and profit after tax increasing by 38.58% year-on-year. Our high-capacity utilisation of 98.9% reflects strong utilisation of our existing manufacturing capabilities and reinforces the importance of expanding our production infrastructure. Our proposed Sanand-II facility, which is expected to increase our installed manufacturing capacity by approximately 44%, represents an important step in our next phase of growth. We remain focused on strengthening our manufacturing capabilities, enhancing automation and maintaining consistent quality standards across our automotive component portfolio.

The successful completion of our IPO and improvement in our financial position provide a foundation for our planned expansion. Going forward, we will continue focusing on operational efficiency, disciplined execution, customer relationships and sustainable long-term growth." ABOUT KHERIA AUTOCOMP LTD Kheria Autocomp Limited, incorporated in 2009, specialises in manufacturing plastic injection-moulded automotive components and sub-assemblies. The Company operates as a Tier-II supplier to Tier-I vendors serving automotive Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), catering to passenger-vehicle applications across ICE and EV platforms. Its diversified product portfolio spans categories: interior, exterior, under-the-hood, HVAC and ventilation, and lighting components, supported by integrated injection-moulding and assembly capabilities.

The Company's existing manufacturing facility is located at Tata Vendor Park, Sanand, Gujarat, and is equipped with 30 injection-moulding machines and over 20 industrial robots. The Company holds IATF 16949, ISO 14001:2015 and ISO 45001:2018 certifications. In FY26, the Company reported revenue from operations of ₹120.01 crore, an EBITDA margin of 19.1% and a PAT margin of 9.5%. Its growth strategy focuses on expanding manufacturing capacity through the proposed Sanand-II facility, strengthening customer relationships and capitalising on opportunities across its core product categories. DISCLAIMER Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)