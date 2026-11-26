VMPL Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 26: Kheria Autocomp Ltd (NSE SME: KHERIAAUTO), a manufacturer of plastic injection-moulded automotive components and sub-assemblies, has secured a new annual business order worth approximately ₹12.00 crore from Yanfeng India Automotive Interior Systems Pvt. Ltd. for the supply of Door Trim components for the MG Hector Tomahawk Electric Vehicle (EV) and India's first Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV). To cater to the anticipated production requirements arising from this programme, the Company has placed an order for an additional 1,700-ton injection moulding machine, entailing an estimated capital investment of approximately ₹5 crore. The investment will be funded through the balance proceeds available from the Company's IPO and internal accruals, reflecting its focus on disciplined capital allocation and capacity enhancement.

The additional machine is expected to become operational by April 2027, further strengthening the Company's manufacturing capabilities and positioning it to cater to the anticipated increase in customer demand. KEY HIGHLIGHTS - New Annual Order: Secured an annual business programme worth approximately ₹12.00 crore from Yanfeng India Automotive Interior Systems Pvt. Ltd. for the supply of Door Trim components for the MG Hector Tomahawk EV and PHEV programme. - Additional Capacity Investment: Announced an investment of approximately ₹5 crore towards the procurement of an additional 1,700-ton injection moulding machine. - Order Placed: The purchase order for the proposed 1,700-ton machine has already been placed.

- Funding Structure: The capital investment will be funded through the balance IPO proceeds and the Company's internal accruals. - Expected Operationalisation: The additional machine is expected to be operational by April 2027. MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY Commenting on the development, Mr. Vinay Kheria, Managing Director, said: "We are thankful to our Customer M/s.Yanfeng India Automotive to award us this precious order. The new annual business programme of approximately ₹12.0 crore marks an important milestone in our growth journey and strengthens our participation in the electric vehicle & India's First Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle, PHEV mobility segment. With the installation of this 1700-ton machine size, expect to generate highest revenue from 1 single machine, installed in the plant. We remain focused on strengthening our manufacturing capabilities, deepening existing customer relationships and pursuing new business opportunities.

We believe that our expanding manufacturing infrastructure, diversified product portfolio and focus on customer-led capacity creation will position us to capitalise on the evolving opportunities in the automotive components industry and support our long-term growth ambitions." ABOUT KHERIA AUTOCOMP LTD Kheria Autocomp Limited, incorporated in 2009, specialises in manufacturing plastic injection-moulded automotive components and sub-assemblies. The Company operates as a Tier-II supplier to Tier-I vendors serving automotive Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), catering to passenger-vehicle applications across ICE and EV platforms. Its diversified product portfolio spans categories: interior, exterior, under-the-hood, HVAC and ventilation, and lighting components, supported by integrated injection-moulding and assembly capabilities. The Company's existing manufacturing facility is located at Tata Vendor Park, Sanand, Gujarat, and is equipped with 30 injection-moulding machines and over 20 industrial robots. The Company holds IATF 16949, ISO 14001:2015 and ISO 45001:2018 certifications.

In FY26, the Company reported revenue from operations of ₹120.01 crore, an EBITDA margin of 19.1% and a PAT margin of 9.5%. Its growth strategy focuses on expanding manufacturing capacity through the proposed Sanand-II facility, strengthening customer relationships and capitalising on opportunities across its core product categories. DISCLAIMER Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

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