VMPL Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 19: Ahead of the festive Navratri shopping season, leading ethnic wear retailer Kiaasa today announced the official launch of its new premium identity, VIRASAT - Affordably Luxurious. Created for consumers seeking elevated design and luxury craftsmanship, Virasat debuts as an exclusive, no-discount label within the Kiaasa portfolio. The new line is debuting during Navratri via a phased rollout in select flagship locations: Gaur City Mall, Greater Noida, Crown Interiorz Mall, Faridabad Aira Mall, Gurugram Mall of Ranchi, Ranchi P & M Hi-Tech City Centre Mall, Jamshedpur Elevating the Festive Experience VIRASAT - Affordably Luxurious, represents a strategic entry into the luxury ethnic segment. Designed around intricate detailing, premium fabrics, and timeless festive silhouettes, the brand adheres to a strict full-price, no-discount policy, reflecting its commitment to quality and value preservation.

Future Retail Expansion Strategy While Virasat is initially available through dedicated shop-in-shop sections in prominent Kiaasa outlets, the company has outlined ambitious growth plans. In the coming phases, Kiaasa intends to launch independent, standalone Virasat boutiques as dedicated destinations for high-end ethnic apparel. "VIRASAT - Affordably Luxurious reflects our commitment to offering an elevated, uncompromising ethnic wear experience," said the Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) at Kiaasa. "By launching during Navratri across flagship malls and key high-street markets before scaling to standalone stores, we are positioning Virasat to capture the growing demand for premium fashion this festive season." About Kiaasa Founded as a modern Indian ethnic wear brand, Kiaasa provides contemporary, festive, and everyday apparel tailored for fashion-forward women across India. With a growing footprint in tier-1 and tier-2 retail centers, Kiaasa continues to bridge traditional craftsmanship with modern style.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)