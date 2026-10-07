VMPL Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 7: Kiaasa Retail Limited has announced the opening of six new exclusive retail stores ahead of the upcoming festive and wedding season. The expansion strengthens the Company's presence across Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Bihar, enhances customer accessibility and positions the brand to capture seasonal demand for contemporary Indian ethnic wear. The expansion comprises four stores in Uttar Pradesh-at Gorakhpur, Lucknow (Alambagh), Prayagraj and Paras One33 Mall in Noida-and one store each at Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan and Siwan in Bihar. These additions reinforce Kiaasa's strategy of expanding across Tier-1, Tier-2 and Tier-3 markets through a mix of high-street locations and modern commercial hubs. The opening of these 6 new stores has taken our total retail store count to more than 126.

Commenting on the expansion, Mr Om Prakash, Managing Director, Kiaasa Retail Limited, said: "These six store openings timed ahead of Navratri, Durga Puja, Karwa Chauth and Diwali are intended to capture heightened festive footfalls and consumer spending, followed by wedding-season demand. The expansion aims to strengthen brand visibility, drive store productivity and support revenue growth during this key retail period. The new stores are part of our broader vision to take our total store count to 250 over next 2 years period. About Kiaasa Retail Limited Kiaasa Retail Limited is a women centric affordable ethnic wear brand that offers contemporary Indian ethnic wear through its retail network of more than 120 stores across more than 70 cities. The Company's expansion strategy focuses on strengthening brand accessibility across Tier-1, Tier-2 and Tier-3 markets.

Disclaimer : Statements concerning expected sales, earnings and future performance are forward-looking. Actual outcomes will depend on customer demand, store performance and operating costs. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)