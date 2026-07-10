PRNewswire New Delhi [India], July 10: Kikkoman is proud to announce the relaunch of Kikkoman Dark Soy Sauce which was developed specially for India and has now been further refined to an even higher level based on inputs from chefs across India. The result is an ideal culinary finish that showcases Kikkoman's honjozo natural brewing process. Colour, taste and consistency have been enhanced in the upgraded sauce which is set to elevate Indo-Chinese and Pan-Asian cuisine across India to unprecedented heights. The new revamped version is a direct response to the Indian market's growing demand for premium quality. It upholds both Kikkoman's proprietary brewing technology and its commitment to the 'Make in India' initiative.

Relaunch Background: A 'Kitchen-First' Innovation Co-Created with Local Chefs Since its initial launch of its dark soy sauce to widespread acclaim, Kikkoman has not been sitting back. It has been energetically gathering feedback nationwide from chefs working in the bustling kitchens of local restaurant chains and independent eateries rather than relying solely on internal R & D. By observing professional chefs at work, Kikkoman explored three core elements: How well does the sauce cling to ingredients in a roaring, high-heat wok; How far does it impart a lustrous, rich, dark and glossy colour to food when heated; and To what extent does it retain the deep umami and complexity characteristic of Kikkoman Naturally Brewed Soy Sauce?

Kikkoman fed the information into the final product specifications. The result is a sauce of overwhelming perfection created with working chefs on India's culinary frontline. It is based on three key modifications: Colour: Without departing from Kikkoman's 'no artificial colouring' principle, the new sauce has an even more appealing and intense dark colour essential to achieving the signature look of Indo-Chinese cuisine. Taste: Kikkoman's signature Naturally Brewed Soy Sauce is already celebrated for its rich umami. Now, that flavour profile has been further deepened. The taste balance has been meticulously calibrated to maximize the natural flavours of the ingredients to give depth and complexity to every dish.

Consistency: By optimizing the viscosity of the sauce, it delivers an even higher level of culinary performance. It now clings flawlessly to ingredients, including rice and noodles. For chefs, it offers ease of handling during high-speed cooking, combined with an elegant, beautifully coated final presentation. "This revamp is truly the fruit of 'co-creation' between Indian chefs and Kikkoman," said Mr. Kinya Igarashi, Product Manager for Kikkoman Dark Soy Sauce. "We visited local restaurant chain kitchens, asked chefs to test our prototypes on their actual menu items, and repeatedly fine-tuned the colour, taste, and thickness based on their real-time responses." Mr. Igarashi said, "Kikkoman took great pride in having developed this product to a quality that carries the stamp of approval from culinary professionals, all while staying true to the company's core concept of a dark soy sauce free from artificial colours and preservatives."

"We look forward to this new sauce establishing itself as the definitive new standard for dark soy sauce in India," he added. Praise for the revamped sauce has come from all quarters. Mr. Joel Huang, Owner-Chef of Eau Chew (Kolkata) - India's oldest family-run Chinese restaurant - was delighted with the results. "Kikkoman's new Dark Soy Sauce is in a completely different league from anything that has come before in India. What surprised me most is its extraordinary umami and depth of flavour. Despite being a natural sauce - with no artificial colouring, artificial additives or artificial flavourings - Kikkoman's revamped dark soy sauce achieves the rich, dark colour and ideal consistency I look for."

Mr Huang added, "Our regular discerning customers love our food even because this sauce dramatically elevates the overall taste of our dishes. I believe it will set a new standard for India's foodservice industry going forward." Product Overview Name: Kikkoman Dark Soy Sauce (Revamped Version) Packaging Size Variations: 446g / 913g / 11.2kg Target Market: Commercial food service market Country of Manufacture: India (Using Kikkoman Naturally Brewed Soy Sauce from Japan as the primary ingredient. Fully compliant with the 'Make in India' initiative) Release Schedule: Rolling transition starting from June 2026 Distribution Channels: Food service distributors and wholesale channels across India About Kikkoman and Kikkoman India With a history spanning over 350 years and based in Japan, the current Kikkoman corporate entity was established through the merger of eight families in 1917. The company's internationalization strategy began nearly 70 years ago with its entry into the United States market. Kikkoman has become a global business, expanding to over 100 countries, with 11 soy sauce production sites worldwide that distribute its products to millions of consumers. Kikkoman India is solely responsible for importing all Kikkoman products, and manages all production, marketing, sales, and distribution in India.

Press Contact Chavi Singh chavi@kikkomanindia.com +91 86554 21677 Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3005133/Kikkoman_Dark_Soy_Sauce.jpg Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2825958/Kikkoman_Logo.jpg (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)