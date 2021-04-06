"KKR has one of the best 'spin departments' in IPL 2021" - Kuldeep Yadav

You would like to read
- Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management celebrates 26th Foundation Day
- Kuldeep, A Ray of hope for ill-treated dogs by Dog Home Foundation
- Dr Shobhana Radhakrishna delivered 27th Lal Bahadur Shastri Memorial Lecture
- RR Kabel Joins the IPL Bandwagon, Sponsors Kolkata Knight Riders
- Asianet News' Vernacular IPL 2020 Coverage Wins Cricket Fans Over
Reminiscing Team India's historic win in the Gabba Test, the young Indian Spinner, Kuldeep Yadav in an exclusive interview on Sports Yaari revealed that even though he was not a part of Playing XI, this was the biggest series of his cricketing career.
He along with the Indian Coach, Ravi Shastri, and the rest of the team was quite emotional after the historic series win. Kuldeep said, 'Ravi Shastri broke down in tears of joy and the hero of the victory, Rishabh Pant was also very emotional'.
Talking about his current form and the team selection of Kolkata Knight Riders for IPL 2021, Yadav said," This time our team is well balanced, and with Harbhajan Singh's selection, the team will get an edge. I am happy that we have new promising players in the team and with this confidence, I am sure that we will win the trophy this time."
Kuldeep Yadav is confident that he will bounce back and improve his game. In the upcoming season of the IPL, his motto is to enjoy the game and help KKR lift the IPL trophy for the third time.
Having a rich experience in varied cricket formats, Yadav's recent performance at the England ODI has been disappointing. On his current form, he said, 'It was difficult to take wickets in this series, so my focus was to take down as many as I can. The gameplay of the opposite team was fearless. My rhythm was not up to the mark during the first ODI against England, however, I got better as the game progressed. But, after the three sixes in an over from Ben Stokes, it dented my economy rate"
Catch the full interview here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tq2WOwZFdyo
This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor