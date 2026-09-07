VMPL New Delhi [India], September 7: CorporateConnections® Delhi held the fourth edition of Know, Like, Trust, an evening within the community that has come to be known simply as CCKLT 4.0, bringing together business leaders, entrepreneurs and changemakers from across the city for a set of conversations centred on meaningful relationships and purposeful business exchange. Now in its fourth year, CCKLT has established itself as one of the community's most anticipated evenings, and this edition upheld that standing. The evening opened with a welcome address by Mr. Yash Vasant, National Director, Mr. Gaurav VK Singhvi, National Director, and Mr. Sanjiv Maini, along with Mr. Puneet Oberoi, Regional Directors,CorporateConnections ® ️, who together set the tone for the evening, speaking on the importance of meaningful connections, collaborative growth and the continued work of building a strong community of leaders.

Mr. Gaurav VK Singhvi, National Director, CorporateConnections ® ️India, spoke on the value of purposeful relationships, outlining how collaboration and trust drives meaningful business growth. The programme then moved into a Success Stories session, where members came forward to share their own business journeys and the learnings drawn from them. The evening's Keynote Session was delivered by Mr. Ray Titus, Chairman, UFG, who spoke on leadership, growth and transformation, drawing on his own experience to offer the audience a fresh perspective on their own businesses and leadership journeys. Addressing the gathering and speaking on the power of real connections, Mr. Yash Vasant, National Director, CorporateConnections®India, also spoke about how trust and meaningful relationships can form the foundations on which business and collective growth are built.

Alongside the sessions, the evening gave people room for networking, giving them the opportunity to connect and explore potential synergies. The evening then concluded with an Awards & Recognition Ceremony, honouring members and leaders for their contributions to the Corporate Connections community. About CorporateConnections® CorporateConnections® is a global community of business leaders built around the principle of 'Where Leaders Connect'. The organisation offers its members curated experiences designed to broaden perspectives and create opportunities for meaningful business connections. Its ecosystem includes peer forums, expert-led sessions and larger gatherings such as the Global Leadership Summit, bringing leaders together to exchange ideas, build relationships and explore new possibilities for growth.

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