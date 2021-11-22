Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works bags International Dredging Contract from Ministry of External Affairs, India

You would like to read
- Marine Electricals (India) Ltd. announces impressive results; total comprehensive income grows 383 percent
- India Pulses and Grains Association and India Myanmar Chamber of Commerce jointly presented a Webinar on TUR, URAD AND MOONG SCENARIO IN INDIA AND MYANMAR
- Underwater Tunnel, VGP Marine Kingdom becomes largest walk-through aquarium in India
- BSE-listed hybrid fintech company Choice International reports INR 167 million net profit for FY21
- India Pulses and Grains Association hosts IPGA Knowledge Series Webinar on Kharif Sowing Overview
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 22 (ANI/PRNewswire): Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works Limited (KMEW), a BSE listed Company, has been awarded with the contract for 'Dredging and providing maintenance on Access Channel and Port basin at Sittwe Port, Myanmar and Kaladan River for Shipping and Navigation in KMTTP, Myanmar' from the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India.
This is the first ever-international contract awarded to the Company. The company shall contribute to assist the Government of India to build the strategic port at Sittwe, Myanmar which will connect the northeastern states via the Kaladan River and reduce the transportation time and cost.
The value of the contract is aggregated to Rs. 139 crores, which is to be executed within a period of 2 Years and 7 months. The project may be extended for further 2 years at additional cost.
The said contract is awarded jointly to Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works Limited, Lead Partner, and Sahara Dredging Limited. The company recently acquired vessel River Pearl 8 (ex - TSHD Cauvery) with other dredgers and ancillary crafts will be deployed at Sittwe Port for executing the above-mentioned work.
Commenting on the Letter of Award win, Sujay Kewalramani, CEO of Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works Limited, said, "It is a big order win for us. We are extremely delighted and looking forward to delivery of the project in the given timeline."
"The company is constantly focusing on delivering the best all round marine solutions on times. The company has a vision to emerge as a global player in the field of marine services by maintaining professional standards with specialist knowledge of environmentally-friendly techniques, innovative approach and focus on health, safety and cost efficiency," he further added.
In H1FY22, the company's total income rose 18.81 per cent on a year-on-year basis (YOY) to Rs. 1,941.85 lakhs as against a total income of Rs. 1,634.39 lakhs in the corresponding period. EBITDA of the company rose 18.52 per cent y-o-y to Rs. 788.72 lakhs in H1FY2022 from Rs. 665.48 lakhs in H1FY2021. The company has reported a 9.36 per cent jump on a year-on-year basis in the profit after tax (PAT) at Rs. 415.36 lakhs in April to September 2021 period as against a net profit of Rs. 379.80 lakhs in the same period previous year.
KMEW came up with its IPO on BSE SME platform in March, 2021 with an Issue Price of Rs. 37 per equity share. The stock of the Company is currently trading at Rs. 120.90 per share, delivering a return of over 225% to the shareholders, who invested in IPO.
This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor