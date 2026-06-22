NewsVoir Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 22: Kody Technolab Limited (NSE: KODYTECH), a leading deep-tech robotics and AI company, has entered into a multi-year tripartite agreement with Falcon Tech Robotics LLC, UAE, the Company's UAE joint venture, and Sccore AI Tech Diagnostic Limited, UAE. Under the Agreement, Kody Technolab has been appointed the exclusive worldwide manufacturer of its Medigo range of AI-powered healthcare screening robots, with Falcon serving as the exclusive global distributor and Sccore undertaking worldwide deployment and commercialisation. The engagement is structured for execution over the three-year term of the Agreement, with manufacturing and supply of Medigo units to commence in H1 of FY 2026-27 and continuing across the term. The Agreement is underpinned by a binding minimum purchase framework structured across biannual commercial periods, providing Kody Technolab Limited with structured commercial visibility through the term.

The Agreement positions Kody Technolab at the intersection of one of healthcare's largest unmet needs and one of its fastest-growing markets. According to the WHO and World Bank, an estimated 4.5 billion people, over half the world's population, lack full access to essential health services. Against this backdrop, leading industry research projects the global preventive healthcare market to grow from approximately USD 268.7 billion in 2023 to USD 585.6 billion by 2030, providing a substantial addressable market for AI-powered, autonomous healthcare screening platforms such as Medigo. The Agreement establishes a tripartite commercial framework spanning manufacturing, distribution and worldwide deployment of Kody Technolab's medical robotics platform. Kody Technolab will manufacture the Products on an exclusive worldwide basis. Falcon Tech Robotics LLC, Kody Technolab's UAE-based joint venture, will undertake exclusive global distribution and commercial coordination. Sccore AI Tech Diagnostic Limited, UAE, will deploy and commercialize the Products across international markets.

The Medigo Range The Medigo range comprises four AI-powered healthcare screening robots, each engineered to deliver clinical-grade preventive screening within minutes, without dependence on specialised medical staff: - Medigo Static - a stationary, autonomous health-screening robot designed for fixed deployments in primary health centres, corporate campuses, public institutions, and other high-footfall locations. - Medigo Kids - a paediatric screening robot purpose-built for children's health check-ups in schools, pediatric clinics and community child-health programmes. - Medigo Women - a women's health screening robot tailored for gender-specific preventive check-ups across maternal, reproductive and general wellness parameters. - Medigo Mobile - a moving / robotic "health screening ATM" engineered for on-demand and last-mile deployments across transit hubs, rural outreach routes and high-footfall public spaces.

Each unit is built to screen for a broad spectrum of conditions across metabolic, cardiovascular, infectious, sensory and mental health categories, generate a consolidated report within minutes in the patient's preferred language, and feed real-time anonymised data into institutional and government health dashboards. The engagement represents a significant milestone in Kody Technolab's strategy to scale its healthcare robotics business globally and strengthens the Company's strategic presence in the UAE and other international markets. By combining Kody Technolab's engineering platform with Falcon's regional reach and Sccore's deployment capabilities, the tripartite structure is designed to deliver Medigo-led screening infrastructure at scale across multiple geographies, reinforcing Kody Technolab's positioning as a category-defining player in AI-powered healthcare robotics.

The Board believes this engagement marks a meaningful step in Kody Technolab's international growth trajectory and reflects the strong commercial pull for the Company's medical robotics platform. Management Commentary "This Agreement is a defining moment in our journey to take Kody Technolab's healthcare robotics platform to global scale. The Medigo range has been engineered to address real screening needs across diverse populations, demographics and care settings, and the tripartite structure of this Agreement spanning exclusive worldwide manufacturing, global distribution through our UAE joint venture, and on-ground deployment by Sccore, gives us a powerful, integrated route to international markets. We see this as the start of a long-term, multi-geography deployment of our medical robotics platform, and we are committed to delivering at the quality, scale and pace that this opportunity demands," Manav Subhashchandra Patel, Managing Director, Kody Technolab Limited.

"Sccore is proud to partner with Kody Technolab and Falcon Tech Robotics in bringing the Medigo platform to global markets. Access to timely, affordable preventive screening remains one of the most critical unmet needs of our time, and the Medigo range, engineered for clinical-grade screening, multilingual interaction and real-time data delivery, gives us a uniquely scalable platform to meet that need. We look forward to deploying Medigo at scale across diverse healthcare environments worldwide, in long-term partnership with Kody Technolab and Falcon," Prashant Sawant, Chairman & MD, Sccore AI Tech Diagnostic Limited. About Kody Technolab Limited Kody Technolab Ltd is a leading deep tech company specializing in autonomous robotics solutions and AI-driven automation for commercial, retail, and industrial environments. With expertise in software engineering, autonomous navigation, and intelligent systems design, Kody Technolab Ltd develops scalable robotic platforms that power major deployments across the Middle East and Asia.

About Falcon Tech Robotics LLC Falcon Tech Robotics is a UAE-based joint venture between Kody Technolab Ltd and Platinum Group for Businessmen Services LLC, dedicated to accelerating robotics adoption across the Middle East. The company deploys advanced AI-driven robots powered by Kody Technolab Ltd's technology and supported by Platinum Group's regional market presence. About Sccore AI Tech Diagnostic Limited Sccore AI Tech Diagnostic Limited is a UAE-based company engaged in the deployment and commercialization of AI-powered diagnostic and healthcare technology solutions across global markets. Forward-looking Statements This release contains forward-looking statements relating to the Company's plans, prospects, execution timelines and market estimates, which are subject to risks and uncertainties; actual results may differ materially, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any such statements.

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