Kolaj - the first Bengali film festival will be held in Bengaluru from April 8 to 10

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Kolaj Bengali Association is all set to host the first Bengali film festival in Bengaluru. Kolaj, a three-day film festival, will kick start on April 8 and conclude on April 10. This film festival will be held at St. John's Auditorium, Koramangala.

Kolaj is an annual film festival that seeks to join the dots by screening Bengali films and filling up the empty spaces in the lives of the Bengali-diaspora residing in Bengaluru.

As many as 9 Bengali feature films will be screened during this festival. Feature films such as Subhasish Mukherjee and Joy Sengupta starrer Shohorer Upokotha, Aparna Sen's Bahomaan, and Rituparna Sengupta starrer beautiful life will be screened during the film festival.

Apart from these 9 feature films, 7 short films were also screened during the film festival, including Bodhon and Okaigari. A documentary film, '1971' will also be screened during the Kolaj film festival.

Talking about this film festival, Abir Banerjee, Film Festival Director, Secretary and Co-founder of Kolaj, said, "Bengaluru now has become a second home for Bengalis. There are 14 lakh Bengalis residing in the city, and the cinema has been an integral part of every Bengali's life. As a result, to strike that chord in every Bengali, with this film festival, we are bringing a plethora of Bengali films and their star casts closer to every Bengali living in Bengaluru."

He further said, "This event will also help in expanding the viewership base of Bengali cinema, boosting the Bengali film industry. It's a win-win situation wherein people get to experience Bengali cinema in their city and it will also strengthen the popularity of the Bengali film industry."

This film festival will be graced by popular actors such as Moonmoon Sen, Rituparna Sengupta, Swastika Mukherjee, Sreelekha Mitra, Rudranil Ghosh, Joy Sengupta, Sourav Das, Rwitabrata Mukherjee. The special guest of honour at this event will be the member of the legislative assembly, West Bengal, Agnimitra Paul.

