Kolkata entrepreneur makes world record for the fastest feat of UPVC Profile Corner Welding

New Delhi [India], November 2 (ANI/SRV): The Chairman of SAICON GROUP OF COMPANIES, Amit Chakrabarti from Kolkata invented the world's first portable upvc window making machine many years back, which is also one of the most economical upvc window making setups available in the world market today.
As per him, other competitors used to think and tell their customers that SAICON upvc window machines cannot make windows and doors as fast as big semi-automatic and automatic machines that are imported from China, Germany or Turkey, which was not the case.
Amit then decided to make the world record for the 'Fastest feat of Upvc Profile Corner Welding', so technically now the Upvc Window machines made by SAICON is the fastest upvc window machines available globally.
SAICON is one of the world's largest manufacturers and sellers of UPVC window and door machinery.
It is headquartered in Kolkata, West Bengal, India. They are the inventors of portable UPVC window making machines with over 12 years of experience in manufacturing UPVC window and doors making machines. Their equipment package includes UPVC window machines as well as training and sourcing of the raw materials needed to produce the highest quality UPVC windows and doors.
SAICON comes up with versatile upvc window making machines for fabricators who need to begin their upvc window and entryway producing business. They likewise give their clients full preparing and sourcing of unrefined components needed for them to begin their Upvc Window and entryway producing business.
When Amit was asked if anyone can break his record, he replied, 'Anyone in the world is most welcome to break the record and prove that their Upvc Machine can work faster than that of SAICON, but it will definitely not going to be an easy task for them.'
If one buys the Portable setup of Upvc Window and door making machines from SAICON they are also provided with a couple of complimentary items along-with the machines that help them understand and use it better.
They are provided with a detailed training video of more than 3.5 hours along-with the machines. The tutorial videos show them how to make Upvc Windows and doors from the very basic. Even someone who doesn't know anything about Upvc Window and door making can also learn and become a pro after watching the tutorial videos given by them. These are very detailed and easy to understand videos.
They will also be given a contact-list of Raw Material suppliers (i.e., Upvc Profiles, hardware, reinforcement, gaskets etc) based all over the country. So that they can decide to buy the raw materials from whomever you like.
SAICON is the only company who not only have a unique product but also has a dedicated research and development department where they continuously try to develop new and innovative products in the UPVC Window and door industry.
They have also developed lot of new products like Glass Jewellery, Scratchless, Freshon Window Mesh, Georgian Bars and many more, which has revolutionized the Upvc Window and door market as a whole. They are rapidly taking up on the market globally providing excellent service to their clients.
They also regularly share videos of latest products, working techniques as well as problem solving videos through their website and youtube channel with their fabricators, so that their fabricators can stay updated along-with the trending markets. They believe not only inselling their product but also building in long-term relationships with their clients through their impeccable product and services.
To know more visit: (https://upvcwindowmaking.net/?utm_source=SRV+PR+ & utm_medium=ANI+PR & utm_campaign=Saicon) SAICON GROUP OF COMPANIES
This story is provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)
