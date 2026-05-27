PRNewswire Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 27: In a powerful testament to Kolkata's rising stature in advanced cardiac care, a 66-year-old patient from Andhra Pradesh travelled over 1,500 kilometres to undergo a highly complex angioplasty at Manipal Hospitals, Kolkata, under the expertise of (Prof.) Dr. Rabindra Nath Chakraborty, Head of the Department- Cardiology, Manipal Hospital, EM Bypass. The procedure, performed using one of the latest-generation coronary stents recently launched globally, not only restored the patient's cardiac health but also reflected a growing trend of patients from across India choosing Kolkata for technology-driven and trusted medical treatment. The patient, Bimal Rao (name changed) from Visakhapatnam, has shared a remarkable 27-year-long association with Dr. Rabindra Nath Chakraborty, reflecting the growing trust patients from across India place in Kolkata's advanced healthcare ecosystem. His cardiac journey began in 1999 when, at the age of 41 and residing in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, he suffered a mild heart attack and was referred to Hyderabad for a life-saving angioplasty after investigations revealed a major arterial blockage. In 2005, he underwent a second angioplasty following recurrent cardiac complications. For over two decades thereafter, he remained stable on regular follow-ups, continuing to travel to Kolkata for consultations. Recently, after experiencing chest discomfort for nearly three months, he once again sought evaluation and treatment from the same specialist he had trusted for nearly three decades.

A repeat angiogram revealed blockage within a previously implanted medicated stent, requiring a highly specialized and complex angioplasty procedure. The cardiology team at Manipal Hospitals, EM Bypass Kolkata, successfully restored blood flow using advanced techniques including a cutting balloon and precision interventional devices, followed by the implantation of the newly launched Abbott SkyPoint Stent - one of the latest-generation coronary stents globally known for its enhanced flexibility, smoother navigation in complex arteries and improved long-term clinical outcomes. Speaking about the case, (Prof.) Dr. Rabindra Nath Chakraborty said, "This was a highly complex angioplasty because the blockage had developed within a previously implanted medicated stent. Such procedures require advanced expertise, precision devices and contemporary technologies to achieve optimal results. We used one of the newest-generation stents available globally, which offers superior flexibility and excellent long-term performance in complex coronary anatomy. This case also reflects the growing confidence patients from outside West Bengal and even South India have in Kolkata's healthcare ecosystem. Today, patients are not only travelling to metro cities like Chennai or Hyderabad for advanced cardiac care, but are also choosing Kolkata for its experienced specialists, advanced technologies and compassionate patient care. The patient's journey with us is a testimony to that trust."

Sharing his experience, Bimal Rao said, "There are many hospitals and doctors in Andhra Pradesh, but I never wanted to miss Dr. Chakraborty's treatment. For the last 27 years, he has been like a guide, well-wisher and family member to us. I am fully satisfied with the treatment and care I received at Manipal Hospitals." The case further highlights Kolkata's emergence as a major healthcare destination, attracting patients from different parts of India who seek world-class treatment, advanced technology and personalized care at comparatively affordable costs. About Manipal Hospitals As a pioneer in healthcare, Manipal Hospitals is among the top healthcare providers in India serving over 8 million patients annually, with a focus on providing affordable, high-quality healthcare services. Manipal's integrated network today has a pan-India footprint of 49 hospitals across 24 cities with 12,600 licensed beds, and a talented pool of 11,000+ doctors and an employee strength of over 34000. Manipal Hospitals provides comprehensive curative and preventive care for a multitude of patients from around the globe. Manipal Hospitals is AAHRPP accredited and most of the hospitals in its network are NABH, NABL, ER, Blood Bank accredited and recognized for Nursing Excellence.

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