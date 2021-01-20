Kolkata witnesses a one of a kind gym in town - Starmark Fitness Studio

You would like to read
- KFS proves boon to gym industry at COVID-19 times
- Q Cage Fit levels up the fitness game
- Looking young, fit and healthy is no longer a distant dream with the Ultimate Immunity Club - STAMIN
- Millions join JKYog's 'Mind Management Challenge' to seek stress relief post-COVID-19
- Prepare youth for Olympics from right age: Dr. Anuj Choudhary
Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 20 (ANI/India PR Distribution): The great Hindu monk and a son of Bengal, Swami Vivekananda said, "You will be nearer to Heaven through football then through the study of the Gita."
Despite attracting a lot of religious debate, the saying cannot be any more factual as your physical health needs to be alright to have your mental health strong!
The City of joy has been the center of art and culture. But when it comes to working on physical health, strength, and stamina, Kolkata has not been much inclined. However, the views have changed and awareness among the youth has left the residents of Kolkata involving in fitness activities and craving for a decent gym.
The wait for a decent gym at an affordable membership is over with the arrival of Starmark Fitness Studio. Right from the inception in 2018, the gym has created a buzz among the fitness enthusiasts in Kolkata. According to the existing members, the fitness studio has been able to blend elitism and affordability in the right quantity. When we interviewed some of the members, they seemed extremely satisfied and happy with the way Starmark organizes the workout schedule and assist each and everyone during the training session and otherwise.
As per the management, Starmark has always been focused on the wellbeing of the members and that's their foremost priority. Also, we heard from the authority that they monitor the members during their time spent in training sessions and elsewhere to improve their experience further.
"We never want our members to feel any void. Our team tries its best to improve the services before even our members feel for an improvement. If we claim ourselves as the best gym in Kolkata, we should act like one, isn't it?" said Pallavi Prasad, CEO, Starmark Fitness Studio.
We had a long interview session with the Starmark management when we asked about their USPs and the things that put Starmark above the other gyms in town. And we got several points from their answers, which have been verified by the members.
Reportedly, Starmark makes use of some of the high-end software and tools that help them automate the admission, membership fee payment, attendance, and other procedures easily.
Also, all the gym equipment used in Starmark Fitness Studio is imported and of the highest quality, which as per the members, is rare to find in the other gyms in Kolkata.
When we took a tour of the gym, we visited the steam room, shower room, massage room, locker room, and the lavish cafeteria. According to the members and trainers, the cafeteria has a wide range of healthy food items, which are delicious. Also, the spacious rooms of the 15,000 square feet gym are a treat to the fitness buffs with an elite preference.
When asked about the experience during the workouts, each and every member expressed their happiness and satisfaction with the 'understanding' and 'patient' trainers who, reportedly, have certification in fitness training. Also, the members were very impressed with the equipment and ambiance.
"A gym is not all about coming and doing workouts. Everything needs a certain environment and we, at Starmark, try to provide the best ambiance to our members so that they can 'feel' the fitness even when they are not exercising," said Pallavi Prasad, CEO, Starmark Fitness Studio.
With futuristic technology, imported equipment, and advanced notion, Starmark surely makes itself distinct from the other gyms currently available in Kolkata. Now, it's to be seen how they improve their services further for the members in the future.
This story is provided by India PR Distribution. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/India PR Distribution)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor