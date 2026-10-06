PNN Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 6: Koninika Bhattacharjee has launched Windward Law Office, a specialist transactional law office focused on Private Equity & Venture Capital, Mergers & Acquisitions, Capital Markets and Investment Funds. Windward Law Office commences operations with a founding team of six members, supported by a network of senior external counsels across various sectors, including Chartered Accountants, Company Secretaries and experienced industry professionals serving as advisors to the Law Office. The Law Office brings together an experienced team with a strong track record of advising on complex, high-value and strategically significant transactions for leading Indian and multinational corporations, founders, investors and businesses.

With an overall strength of nearly 22 professionals, the Law Office brings the depth, expertise and scale required to undertake sophisticated legal and transactional mandates from the outset. The principal office of Windward Law Office will be based in Kolkata, with plans to expand its presence to Delhi, Pune and Bengaluru in the coming months. Windward Law Office has been established as a full-service specialist transactional law Office, offering clients a comprehensive range of services across Private Equity, Venture Capital, M & A, Capital Markets and Investment Funds, along with related corporate and commercial advisory services across contentious and non-contentious matters.

The Law Office's core expertise lies in Indian corporate and transactional laws, while it regularly advises foreign founders, overseas businesses, investors and international projects seeking to establish, invest, partner with or operate businesses in India. Koninika Bhattacharjee, Founder of Windward Law Office, focuses on Mergers & Acquisitions, Private Equity, Venture Capital, Capital Markets and strategic corporate transactions. Her practice combines technical legal expertise with commercially practical advice across domestic and cross-border transactions, including due diligence, transaction structuring, negotiations, execution, closing and post-closing implementation. Koninika Bhattacharjee brings substantial experience in navigating complex transactions and has developed a strong track record across India's corporate and transactional landscape. Her experience includes reviewing companies and undertaking diligence exercises involving significant aggregate transaction exposure. She has also advised on a broad range of capital markets transactions and investment fund matters, reflecting her experience in sophisticated and high-value transactional mandates.

The Law Office's philosophy is to make legal advice a tool for business growth, value creation and long-term strategic advantage. Windward seeks to work closely with its clients to understand not only the legal dimensions of a transaction, but also the commercial objectives, strategic considerations and business realities underlying it. Speaking about the launch, Koninika Bhattacharjee, Founder of Windward Law Office, said: "Every major business decision involves risk. Raising capital involves risk. Investing involves risk. Acquiring a company involves risk. Building something from nothing involves risk. Our role as lawyers is not to make our clients afraid of those risks. It is to make sure they understand them and then help them move forward.

At Windward, we want our clients to have the confidence to take the risks necessary to build exceptional businesses. To anticipate what can go wrong, protect what matters, and still have the courage to make the decision. Good legal counsel gives such decision the structure, protection and freedom to go further. That is the practice we follow at Windward." (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)