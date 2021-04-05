Korikart unveils its video commerce channel: Korikart TV Home Shopping

New Delhi [India], April 5 (ANI/NewsVoir): Owing to the K-wave across the country, Korikart, India's one-stop online store for Korean products in India unveiled video commerce platform Korikart TV Home Shopping and became the first e-commerce player to take e-shopping experience a notch up.

The move to promote TV shopping by Korean e-tailer, Korikart, is to strengthen its roots in India by being the first brand to not just sell products but also showcase its usage, USPs, making the shopping experience worthwhile. Every product they sell is demonstrated through detailed TV videos, making it extremely effortless for anyone to understand the tips and tricks of the products before adding them to their e-carts.

The intention to launch Korikart TV Home Shopping is to make life easier for everyone across the country. It will also help the label grow in smaller towns and cities where access to quality products and knowledge on how to use them is limited. Hence this will make TV shopping a reliable, doubt-resolving and value for money experience.

"Indians have leaned towards Korean products for a while now and Korikart being a one-stop-shop for these products has a lot of unique items. Most of the products available on the website are used in our daily lives, but since the mechanism of most products is a little different, it sometimes makes the customer apprehensive to invest in and shop from the brand. Korikart TV Home Shopping, however, has videos to give the audience an experience clubbed with better awareness of the Korean products, opening doors for new shoppers too," says Seo Youngdoo, CEO & Founder, Korikart.

TV shopping had already started gaining a lot of attention due to the pandemic hence the brand decided to amplify the Korikart TV Home Shopping game by officially launching it and working with the best team to bring alive videos that talk about the Korikart product range in detail.

Korikart TV channel can be found on YouTube

(https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzwqw8wuF0DGMm_zgu6Uj6w)

Korikart is a one-stop online store that provides multiple Korean products in India. It's a multi-brand store that has been designed to meet the growing needs of the customers in India who are looking forward to acquiring Korean quality products. It is also the first e-commerce platform to introduce video e-commerce. The brand's USP includes catering to its patrons with K-Beauty products along with providing them with a visual demonstration of the products through various videos. Korikart's dynamic team regularly uploads videos providing complete guidance on the usage of the products they sell.

Website link: (https://korikart.com)

